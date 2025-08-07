This fabulous wedding sign turned the sass all the way up to 11 and it will surely never be bettered

Life weddings

If you’re getting married and it’s still not too late to change it, then here’s one idea that you might want to incorporate into your big day.

It’s a wedding sign that’s went wildly viral after it was shared by @ElleEmSee who said: ‘Incredible work, Becca.’

Magnificent!

It was spotted in a video by TV producer turned wedding celebrant Bex McMonagle – @bexthecelebrantuk on TikTok.

And just in case you were wondering, here are the happy couple! (Keep watching, pictured along with Ben …)

And this is surely the best thing anyone said about it on Twitter.

She’s everything, he’s just Jack — Nicky Kattenbroek (@_CatPants_) August 28, 2023

We hadn’t noticed this, but unfortunately now we can’t stop thinking about it.

The positioning of that apostrophe is killing me though — Ross Burton (@rossburton) August 28, 2023

It also got lots of love on TikTok.

‘I hope Becca’s day was PERFECT. Shout out to Jack for his participation. ‘

Bri Ann ‘The fact that I didn’t notice anything off about the sign at first ‘

Annie Basile ‘This is hilarious but I also immediately think Jack is a fun guy too!’

Marinka

Some people had concerns, but they need not have worried.

‘Funny but also kinda sad like it’s his wedding too ‘

ur man ‘And he had his say and loved it! ‘

Bex McMonagle

Follow @bexthecelebrantuk on TikTok here!

