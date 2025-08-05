People shared their bad date stories that were so awful they’re brilliant – 18 hilarious tales from the front line of relationships

If you’re anything like us then you’ve had almost as many bad first dates as you’ve had first dates.

But it’s good to know we are not alone in this sort of thing, thanks to this fabulous thread over on Twitter which began when @dyerAndie shared this tale of a very bad date over on Twitter.

‘What’s your bad date story?

‘I remember arranging a picnic at the park with a date and got in trouble for cycling there. Needless to say the date didn’t go well, I got ignored. ‘

Her tale prompted lots – and lots – of people to share their own tales of very bad dates.

1.

‘I had a lunch date and when I arrived he told me he didn’t like what I was wearing and could I go home and change. I kid you not.’

@legsidelizzy

2.

‘I’d arranged a date with a guy and just as was leaving the house to go on the date the text me calling it off because he’d met someone else on the bus home from work and was going on a date with them instead. ‘

@weyland76

3.

‘Got back to a guy’s flat and he said ‘back in a min’ disappeared for 20 minutes, came back dressed in a full film quality Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder version) costume. Did the little walk in the room with the stick and the fake fall and roll over and everything.’

@malexwalex

4.

‘He (accidentally) sent me an email me before the date, the email was to his best friend, asking what to “do” about me, cuz he was into me and was enjoying our dates but felt I wasn’t attractive enough to make his ex jealous.

I printed it off and read it on the date.’

@RadReputationXX

5.

‘I met her and got on great so went back to hers to watch a film. She spent it time crying about her upcoming divorce (didn’t know she was married) and got really high so I looked after her baby (also didn’t get told about) whilst her mum and stepdad banged loudly in the next room.’

@Traith4

6.

‘He ordered champagne in a crowded restaurant and when they asked what were celebrating he said the rest of our lives …. It was our first date the people were clapping like a Ryanair flight landing.’

@theglamchop

7.

‘I had a date with a guy who paid for everything in £1 coins, he told me he’d won big on the slot machines. A week later he rang me from prison. He worked for securicor and had stolen £1000s from the van. He went to jail, and I got an email asking me for a date when he got out ‍♀️’

@noskcajharas

8.

‘He explained in detail what plastic surgery I needed. Most of it was age-related. I was 22.’

@WeedReviewer

9.

‘My own worst one was the guy telling me about how he bought a car for his ex when they were together but when they broke up his ex wouldn’t give the car back so he went and smashed it up! Finished my drink and made my excuses to leave!!’

@WouldLikeMuscle