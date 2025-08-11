Rupert Lowe posted that not all cultures are created equal, and it was a self-own visible from Land’s End to John o’Groats

Politics Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe may not be part of Reform UK anymore, but he certainly acts as a perfect example of their ethos.

There’s the anti-Muslim dog-whistling …

Then there’s the anti-benefit claimants dog-whistling …

Oh, and of course – the anti-immigration dog-whistling …

At the weekend, he came out with this nugget.

The problem with his comment was that it reminded people of a group that’s already in the UK.

1.

Buddy the call might be coming from inside the house https://t.co/DXPjKEpnCC — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 10, 2025

2.

Please stop talking or you’ll get our whole nation banned from ever going on holiday again. https://t.co/m7O9UaAobW — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) August 11, 2025

3.

“Not all cultures are equal – in fact, many are backward, misogynistic, violent, rude, hateful and downright disrespectful.” Said Rupert, without a hint of irony. https://t.co/WzUK7FK0Va — Miffy (@miffythegamer) August 10, 2025

4.

You’ve pretty much described the far right in the U.K. there. Say it’s you and Yaxley -Lennon. — Paul Maxin (@PaulMaxin) August 10, 2025

5.

Stop talking about the British this way. We are not like that. — Javed Bashir (@realJavedBashir) August 10, 2025

6.

This kids is what psychologists call projection https://t.co/EVBbuZBH6n — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 10, 2025

7.

I believe people from ‘other cultures’ speak highly of you. — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) August 10, 2025

8.

This is not the point he thinks it is. https://t.co/1EpEPF5gjY — Alex Wright (@AlxWrghtTwtr) August 10, 2025

9.

Lol, sounds like someone needs to check their own backyard first! @JustinReed1187 would probably agree—always pointing fingers but never looking in the mirror, right? — TheGrace (@MelissaWil92710) August 10, 2025

10.

I’m not sure the gammons will like Rupert talking about the English like that https://t.co/bks6sxTvhE — Diamond (@DiamondBurkey) August 10, 2025

11.

12.

This couldn’t be a mea culpa, could it? https://t.co/IxeZMoKRpX — Stephen Everson (@s_everson) August 10, 2025

13.

Last summer in my local area, the people you call violent and hateful were ringing the police in tears, praying that the rioters below wouldn’t burn down their homes and businesses. I know which culture I want gone from this country. https://t.co/uDfy6mTK0b — Luke (@mothrasattorney) August 10, 2025

14.

And then he goes and shows how backward, violent, rude, hateful and disrespectful he is https://t.co/afBzQwblUj — Richard H (@TheHoogie) August 10, 2025

15.

Fantastic description of the Reform Party voters! Well done, Rupert https://t.co/mpG1AGQqwL — Georgi Siana (@SianaNache79742) August 10, 2025

16.

Lowe’s culture is a culture of extreme hate, supremacism, nativism and racism. https://t.co/HfwGyIqoGr — Micheal OLainn (@micheal_olainn) August 10, 2025

This is the bottom line that Mr Lowe has missed.

Every culture has strengths and flaws, but growth comes from understanding and respect, not exclusion. True progress is embracing diversity while promoting shared values of peace and equality. Let’s build bridges, not walls. — Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (@MansurQr) August 10, 2025

READ MORE

Rupert Lowe issued an emergency immigrant alert and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

Image Wikimedia Commons