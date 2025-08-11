Politics Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe posted that not all cultures are created equal, and it was a self-own visible from Land’s End to John o’Groats

Updated August 11th, 2025

Rupert Lowe may not be part of Reform UK anymore, but he certainly acts as a perfect example of their ethos.

There’s the anti-Muslim dog-whistling …

We now have an organised Muslim vote dictating British foreign policy. This is not a good development.

Then there’s the anti-benefit claimants dog-whistling …

Benefits, my honest view. I think decent, hardworking men and women all over the country are becoming increasingly irritated with indolent scroungers who spend their days doing sod all, living off the back of actual hardworking taxpayers. It is an insult.

Oh, and of course – the anti-immigration dog-whistling …

London is a cesspit for foreign sex pests. Let’s deport the lot.

At the weekend, he came out with this nugget.

Not all cultures are equal - in fact, many are backward, misogynistic, violent, rude, hateful and downright disrespectful. We don’t need that in our country. Let’s stop importing it - legally and illegally.

The problem with his comment was that it reminded people of a group that’s already in the UK.

This is the bottom line that Mr Lowe has missed.

