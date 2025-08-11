US donald trump

People thought this White House description of Donald Trump might just be taking the peace – 19 crisp clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 11th, 2025

We can’t be the only ones who see the White House Twitter account as little more than a mega-Maga fan site for Donald Trump, and one of their most recent posts hasn’t done anything to persuade us otherwise.

Trump striding through the White House, flanked by Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan, with the words The Peace President

That’s a suspiciously svelte Trump striding through the White House, flanked by Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan, after the signing of a deal allowing the US to control a contested corridor of land important to both countries. The deal has angered Iran, but details, details.

The internet had mixed feelings about calling Trump – who is still desperate for a Nobel Prize – the Peace President. It was split along the lines of those who think the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden, who think Trump is a shoo-in for that elusive Peace Prize, and everyone who has understood the news they’ve seen and heard since January.

Here’s what those people had to say about it.

