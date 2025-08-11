People thought this White House description of Donald Trump might just be taking the peace – 19 crisp clapbacks

US donald trump

We can’t be the only ones who see the White House Twitter account as little more than a mega-Maga fan site for Donald Trump, and one of their most recent posts hasn’t done anything to persuade us otherwise.

That’s a suspiciously svelte Trump striding through the White House, flanked by Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan, after the signing of a deal allowing the US to control a contested corridor of land important to both countries. The deal has angered Iran, but details, details.

The internet had mixed feelings about calling Trump – who is still desperate for a Nobel Prize – the Peace President. It was split along the lines of those who think the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden, who think Trump is a shoo-in for that elusive Peace Prize, and everyone who has understood the news they’ve seen and heard since January.

Here’s what those people had to say about it.

1.

That’s the guy who incited a deadly attack against our Capitol right? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 9, 2025

2.

3.

Can you let us know why Trump completely failed to end the Russian Ukraine war on his first day like he promised? — Christopher Hoare (@Chris_Hoare) August 9, 2025

4.

Better check your facts. https://t.co/sOKWtb1ocx — mad mac (@mad_mac_127) August 10, 2025

5.

Labeling Trump the 'Peace President' is a sick joke when his policies have fueled endless bloodshed in Gaza, bombed Iran and Syria, and alienated the world with reckless aggression. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 9, 2025

6.

Funny, most of us haven't felt a moments peace since November. https://t.co/QJiKrQkmHN — The Mets Therapist (@SlidingCutlet15) August 9, 2025

7.

He bombed Yemen. He bombed Iran. He sent weapons to Ukraine. He sent weapons to Israel. Fuck all the way off. — ben (@benarchist) August 9, 2025

8.

It’s crazy how obvious the propaganda the White House is posting is. Every image designed to make him look like a king. You’ll notice they’ve never posted ego inflating shit like this about any other president. https://t.co/HpBWBoMYJZ — New Episode W/ Cacophony Kid (@FreshFindsPod) August 10, 2025

9.

Did you know Azerbaijani and Armenia had a conflict going on? Yeah, me neither. Not war, a “conflict.” But Trump sure deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for getting them to stop conflicting. In related news, I tied my shoes this morning. https://t.co/ppMn6Nis0g — The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) August 9, 2025

10.