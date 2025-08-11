Entertainment music

This Twitter user found the “worst song ever made” – and it somehow pissed off the band’s fans and haters equally

Saul Hutson. Updated August 11th, 2025

Taste in music is subjective. It’s hard enough to get two people to agree on what to listen to in the car, let alone the entire internet to agree on what constitutes the worst song ever. And yet, this post definitely struck a nerve.

So there you have it, “Home,” a 2009 song by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, is the worst song of all time according to @justinboldaji.

There was a time, not that long ago, that “Stomp clap hey” music was unavoidable in the United States. It was on the radio (remember that?), all over Spotify playlists, it was even winning awards at the Grammy’s. None of that makes it “good,” but it certainly means it had its fans.

Those fans are now arguing in the comments of this Twitter post. Some people regret their decisions to support this particular brand of revisionist folk-rock. Other people hated it at the time and hate it more now. Still others claim this constitutes quality musicianship.

Regardless, music fans had takes and here they are.

