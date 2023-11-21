Downing Street was busy bigging up Northern Ireland culture and this schoolboy error was a jaw-dropper of the highest order

Politics

As the full incompetency of the government’s response to Covid becomes apparent during the pandemic inquiry, it’s business at usual over at 10 Downing Street.

And when we say it’s business as usual, they are as hapless and incapable as ever.

This time they were attempting to big up a reception to celebrate Northern Ireland culture and see if you can spot their schoolboy error. It’s a jaw-dropper of the highest order, as highlighted by @adampayne26 over on Twitter.

a hasty edit pic.twitter.com/QMLSf4mmbn — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) November 21, 2023

And here is the before and after – in close-up.

Extraordinary scenes. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the error went wildly viral.

N10 Instagram account seems to be in receipt of secret info about Irish unity#flegs pic.twitter.com/jRzRYttpXN — Ben Quinn (@BenQuinn75) November 21, 2023

ah I actually know a lot of hardliners in the dup and they'll see the funny side and love this and be quite relaxed about it really pic.twitter.com/DpYCVcGcdK — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) November 21, 2023

So proud of our ancient tradition of northern Irish dancing with our arms high in the air while wearing tartan shawls ☘️☘️☘️ — Dr Una McIlvenna (@UnaMcIlvenna) November 21, 2023

First Braverman's letter, now this. The government evidently has no idea what Northern Ireland actually is. https://t.co/VqM8ALMRvI — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 21, 2023

Fucking lol https://t.co/2XurxHgJ4r — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) November 21, 2023

To conclude …

