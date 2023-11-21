Sport

This footie fans’ hilarious row over who had more (or most) wins transcended football and will have you shaking your head into next week

Poke Staff. Updated November 21st, 2023

You don’t have to be a football fan to appreciate this, although we’re not sure ‘appreciate’ is strictly speaking the right word here.

It’s a row about semantics – stick with us, please! – between these Sunderland and Newcastle United fans – deadly local rivals, obviously – and it’s quite the read.

It went viral after it was shared by comedian and radio presenter, @PeteOtway over on Twitter.

And here is the exchange in full.

Time for a VAR check, surely.

And just in case you need reminding of this exchange from back in the day …

Source @PeteOtway