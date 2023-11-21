This footie fans’ hilarious row over who had more (or most) wins transcended football and will have you shaking your head into next week

Sport

You don’t have to be a football fan to appreciate this, although we’re not sure ‘appreciate’ is strictly speaking the right word here.

It’s a row about semantics – stick with us, please! – between these Sunderland and Newcastle United fans – deadly local rivals, obviously – and it’s quite the read.

It went viral after it was shared by comedian and radio presenter, @PeteOtway over on Twitter.

Never thought I’d say this but I think ‘he’s 28 until he’s 29’ has just been surpassed. pic.twitter.com/8tWUKOdFkL — Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) November 19, 2023

And here is the exchange in full.

Time for a VAR check, surely.

A wonderful new entry into the genre. https://t.co/Jm0Kqxxydv — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 20, 2023

Kin hell, this made my head hurt… https://t.co/UGlnR9uoZX — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) November 20, 2023

He’s using the word “most” in a misleading and disingenuous way But I mean technically they have the joint most derby wins, so you could say they have “the most” technically — Crackity P. Jones (@mindless_38) November 19, 2023

*small voice* if they both have the same number of derby wins, and if that same number is more than any other club, then they do both technically have “most” and neither has “more” https://t.co/NpONsyLUYw — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) November 20, 2023

The Sunderland fan would be a great lawyer https://t.co/vZGwPI4iNz — Pym (@Pymmmmmmmmmmmmm) November 20, 2023

Close, this is like an 8/10 on the “he’s 28 till he’s 29” scale — Giantgooner (@GiantGooner) November 19, 2023

And just in case you need reminding of this exchange from back in the day …

Source @PeteOtway