Spain’s new Minister for Digital Transformation may be clued up on technology – but he doesn’t know how cup holders work
The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has just unveiled his new Cabinet – the result of a coalition between his own Socialist Workers’ Party and the far-left SUMAR.
Amongst the new appointees is the Minister for Digital Transformation, José Luis Escrivá, who might have a handle on digital technology, but he really doesn’t understand how a cup holder works.
Watch what happened as he faced the press on his first official outing.
Spain’s newly appointed Minister for Digital Transformation pours water directly into the stand’s cup holder
You don’t have to speak Spanish to understand ‘Tengo un problema.’, but at least he could laugh about it.
Presumably they got someone to come by with a straw or some very absorbent material to deal with that.
Reddit users were impressed by how he handled the aftermath. It probably earned him some brownie points with the Spanish public, too.
Much more wholesome than I imagined from the title lol, we all have moments like that. He played it off well
AlisterSinclair2002
Man I wish I could play mishaps off this gracefully tbh.
blip__blip
Honest silly mistake. Yes, he’s human.
brcajun70
I just imagine Trump doing this and the complete and opposite reaction we would get. It’s refreshing to see people laugh at their mistakes instead of lying/blaming others.
-GeekLaw-
Dude is so tuned into the digital world he has no time to grasp reality.
TheLastModerate982
The minister is good with digital transformation. It’s the older tech, like tables and cups, that he has a problem with.
1_just_want_2learn
Anyone that can laugh at themselves like that: that is a good sign he is probably one of the good ones.
TheSquareRocks
Pour guy.
WiseBreadfruit8737
Never easy to have the entire world witness your drinking problem.
silver-orange
chimpdoctor had the solution – you know, should any of us pour water into a built-in cup holder in a lectern while we’re introducing ourselves to the press.
Just lift the podium up to your lips.
