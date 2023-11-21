Weird World

This tale of a pizza sauce gone wrong was already spectacular enough – but then comes the payoff

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2023

We’ve had a few disasters in the kitchen in our time. Truth be told, we’re currently averaging about one a week.

But we’ve never had a recipe go quite so awry as this one, the tale of a pizza sauce gone wrong which was already spectacular and that’s before you get to the totally unexpected payoff.

It was initially posted on Reddit and went viral after it was shared by @The_sigma_fem over on Twitter.

And it’s quite the read.

But did the pizza make the whole thing worthwhile? It’s fair to say the reviews weren’t … great.

Oof. That’s gotta hurt. Not as much as their throat though, presumably.

To conclude …