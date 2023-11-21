This tale of a pizza sauce gone wrong was already spectacular enough – but then comes the payoff

Weird World

We’ve had a few disasters in the kitchen in our time. Truth be told, we’re currently averaging about one a week.

But we’ve never had a recipe go quite so awry as this one, the tale of a pizza sauce gone wrong which was already spectacular and that’s before you get to the totally unexpected payoff.

It was initially posted on Reddit and went viral after it was shared by @The_sigma_fem over on Twitter.

Bro still attempted to eat this, unreal pic.twitter.com/24WtAWqd0T — The Sigma Female (@The_sigma_fem) November 19, 2023

And it’s quite the read.

But did the pizza make the whole thing worthwhile? It’s fair to say the reviews weren’t … great.

The pizza doesn't even look appetizing, that's the worst part. pic.twitter.com/POYpc6E76w — Bondforged Osha ️‍⚧️ @osha.bsky.social (@Oshamoff) November 19, 2023

Oof. That’s gotta hurt. Not as much as their throat though, presumably.

I didn’t even see him post his pizza lmaoo, bro made a saw trap — The Sigma Female (@The_sigma_fem) November 19, 2023

I kept reading through the comments and it just kept getting worse and worse. This is truly a reddit moment — The Sigma Female (@The_sigma_fem) November 19, 2023

who let bro cook — SpeedL00ver (@SpeedL00ver) November 19, 2023

He escaped — The Sigma Female (@The_sigma_fem) November 19, 2023

To conclude …