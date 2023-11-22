Politics

The High Court ruled that it’s acceptable to call Iain Duncan Smith ‘Tory scum’ and the internet cheered

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2023

The High Court has backed a judgment by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring, who ruled that two activists who told Iain Duncan Smith to ‘fuck off out of Manchester’ and called him ‘Tory scum’ had the right to do so under laws relating to freedom of assembly and expression.

Both High Court judges agreed that the comments related to the former Welfare Minister’s policies, rather than being personally abusive.

That sound you can hear is the virtual cheer from the internet.

It’s funny how the government’s ‘tough spending decisions’ never seem to stop them having expensive court cases.

It’s only right that we give the last word to these guys.

