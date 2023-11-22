The High Court ruled that it’s acceptable to call Iain Duncan Smith ‘Tory scum’ and the internet cheered

Politics

The High Court has backed a judgment by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring, who ruled that two activists who told Iain Duncan Smith to ‘fuck off out of Manchester’ and called him ‘Tory scum’ had the right to do so under laws relating to freedom of assembly and expression.

Reasonable for protesters to call Iain Duncan Smith ‘Tory scum’, court rules https://t.co/3fRrRl7K1B — Guardian politics (@GdnPolitics) November 21, 2023

Both High Court judges agreed that the comments related to the former Welfare Minister’s policies, rather than being personally abusive.

That sound you can hear is the virtual cheer from the internet.

Judge confirms that calling Iain Duncan Smith "Tory Scum" was fair comment. pic.twitter.com/bxBgib2etq — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 21, 2023

Reasonable and accurate. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) November 21, 2023

Can some tell Iain Duncan Smith he’s ‘Tory scum’ from me? I would but…. pic.twitter.com/Wo0my9Uj62 — MushyMelbowHead (@MushyMelbowHead) November 21, 2023

Of course. It’s Iain Duncan Smith! pic.twitter.com/zK9YxBhinb — ️‍ m a r c u s (@marcusxdusty) November 21, 2023

Losing this case is the best thing this man has ever done. https://t.co/brbygnnY6v — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) November 21, 2023

Also reasonable to call him a cunt, judge adds. https://t.co/k0vT3qXhAr — Dave Bladerunner (@DismalChips) November 21, 2023

Fun of course but Jesus Christ, that is a real entrepreneurial attempt to vastly expand what the CPS can hammer you for and a reminder of how deeply sinister moves to crack down on protest have become. This should be viewed as actively malicious IMO. https://t.co/KnwmleALf6 — Flying_Rodent (@flying_rodent) November 21, 2023

What’s the position on ‘useless fuckpigs’, asking for a nation ‍♀️ https://t.co/DZ7epNlCkY — JPC (@jpxan71) November 21, 2023

You’ll get no argument from me ‍♀️….. Reasonable for protesters to call Iain Duncan Smith ‘Tory scum’, court rules | Conservatives https://t.co/vn5YTh47No — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) November 21, 2023

Appeal judges have ruled that it's reasonable to call money-grubbing Tory skank Iain Duncan Smith #SCUM! Imagine what you can legitimately call Boris Johnson, Suella Braverman, Nigel Farage and Donald Trump! https://t.co/IJ3Qfzi5OV — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) November 21, 2023

Best thing I have read today. https://t.co/1dKDCHe9id — Catherine Parrish (@Catheri63659074) November 21, 2023

It’s funny how the government’s ‘tough spending decisions’ never seem to stop them having expensive court cases.

Why did the Director of Public Prosecutions think it was in the public interest to get two protestors banged-up for being offensive toward IDS? And, how much £ did it cost us? ‘Reasonable for protesters to call Iain Duncan Smith ‘Tory scum’, court rules https://t.co/5tT1atU6hA — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) November 21, 2023

It’s only right that we give the last word to these guys.

It’s not just reasonable, it’s your patriotic duty to vilify anyone attacking the living standards of large proportions of the population https://t.co/DHXNzXcJIG — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) November 21, 2023

