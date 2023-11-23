‘What is a sentence you could both say during sex and Thanksgiving dinner?’ – 17 delicious servings

US

Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate (and are reading this on the right day).

The US holiday, which commemorates a meal shared by English colonists and First Nation Wampanoag people in 1621 (Cheers, Google), is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November with a meal of turkey, mashed potato, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie for dessert.

It also signifies the start of the countdown to Christmas.

Over on r/AskReddit, u/No-Requirement-9869 had an apt – if NSFW – question.

‘What is a sentence you could both say during sex and Thanksgiving dinner?’

Let’s face it, you can say any sentence at all during sex or a Thanksgiving dinner as long as you realise that some will result in you never being invited back.

These people understood the assignment. Remember – NSFW.

1.

2.

You’ve got a little something on your chin…

Lake-Intelligent792

3.

I’m stuffed.

DrBDDS

4.

Glad you invited your sister this time.

HighCryer

5.

Grab the bone and make a wish.

opuscule_cat

6.

The thighs are mine!

HipsterHugger

7.

“I’m gonna unbutton my pants”

DumbButKindaFunny

8.



ReijaSunshine

9.