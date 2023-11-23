‘What is a sentence you could both say during sex and Thanksgiving dinner?’ – 17 delicious servings
Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate (and are reading this on the right day).
The US holiday, which commemorates a meal shared by English colonists and First Nation Wampanoag people in 1621 (Cheers, Google), is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November with a meal of turkey, mashed potato, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie for dessert.
It also signifies the start of the countdown to Christmas.
Over on r/AskReddit, u/No-Requirement-9869 had an apt – if NSFW – question.
‘What is a sentence you could both say during sex and Thanksgiving dinner?’
Let’s face it, you can say any sentence at all during sex or a Thanksgiving dinner as long as you realise that some will result in you never being invited back.
These people understood the assignment. Remember – NSFW.
1.
dont_ban_me_bro_108
Via
2.
You’ve got a little something on your chin…
Lake-Intelligent792
3.
I’m stuffed.
DrBDDS
4.
Glad you invited your sister this time.
HighCryer
5.
Grab the bone and make a wish.
opuscule_cat
6.
The thighs are mine!
HipsterHugger
7.
“I’m gonna unbutton my pants”
DumbButKindaFunny
8.
ReijaSunshine
Via
9.
You rushed it and now it’s too dry.
Kratos8609