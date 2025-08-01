Karoline Leavitt is demanding Trump wins the Nobel Prize for all his successful peace deals, and the chinny reckon is visible from space

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

It’s no secret that Donald Trump desperately wants a Nobel Peace Prize.

The man who has frequently expressed his admiration for the world’s dictators, and who ordered the bombing of Iran at the behest of Israel, is eaten up by the fact that Barack Obama has one and he doesn’t. By that metric, he must also crave suits that fit, a wife who loves him, and a clean criminal record.

Having recently claimed he had brokered six peace deals since he took office the second time around, he now has Propaganda barbie – White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt – listing those supposed deals (which have risen to seven, apparently), and demanding a Nobel Peace Prize on his behalf.

Leavitt: "The president has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered on average about one peace deal… pic.twitter.com/NopEkpC8a6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2025

To say that people were sceptical about both the list of achievements and Trump’s suitability for the honour would be putting it very mildly.

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt, the official spokeswoman for the White House, has just made the bizarre demand from the podium that Donald Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Is she out of her mind? pic.twitter.com/PKeHCdreA7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 31, 2025

Jimmy Carter – Nobel Peace Prize.

Barack Obama – Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump – Epstein Piece Prize. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 30, 2025

Karoline Leavitt: President Trump has brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month. It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. These people are living in their own reality. pic.twitter.com/x9hxCd4Mte — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 31, 2025

Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize in the same way I deserve the Tour de France Yellow Jersey.

Just saying.pic.twitter.com/2I7tjaYoqc — Me, Mike. (@mikegallacher1) July 31, 2025

Nobel Peace Prize for what?! Trump is the least peaceful person on the planet! — Diana Hochman (@DianaHochman24) July 31, 2025

Nobody who ever won a Nobel prize had to beg for it 1000 times. Holy fuck dude. — Mr. Anthrope (@UDeserveNoGods) July 31, 2025

People in North Korea are like "man, she's laying it on a bit too thick" https://t.co/Y9p4PcZDkH — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) July 31, 2025

Is she Fuc**ng kidding. People are dying in Ukraine daily and there is a war ragging in Israel and people starving to death awaiting aid. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 31, 2025

