US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt is demanding Trump wins the Nobel Prize for all his successful peace deals, and the chinny reckon is visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 1st, 2025

It’s no secret that Donald Trump desperately wants a Nobel Peace Prize.

The man who has frequently expressed his admiration for the world’s dictators, and who ordered the bombing of Iran at the behest of Israel, is eaten up by the fact that Barack Obama has one and he doesn’t. By that metric, he must also crave suits that fit, a wife who loves him, and a clean criminal record.

Having recently claimed he had brokered six peace deals since he took office the second time around, he now has Propaganda barbie – White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt – listing those supposed deals (which have risen to seven, apparently), and demanding a Nobel Peace Prize on his behalf.

To say that people were sceptical about both the list of achievements and Trump’s suitability for the honour would be putting it very mildly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2