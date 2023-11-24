People have been sharing their favourite corrections after this most unfortunate ‘IUD’ clarification went wildly viral

New

There’s always lots of fun to be had out of newspaper and magazines’ clarifications and corrections columns.

Unless, of course, you are the journalist responsible or the mistake was made about you, obviously.

We mention it after @bethbourdon sent this GQ snafu wildly viral on the occasion of its fourth anniversary …

happy 4 year anniversary to my favorite correction pic.twitter.com/pvAbJga6Wl — beth (@bethbourdon) November 22, 2023

And it got people sharing their own favourites, and a proper treasure trove it was too.

My favorite will always be this NYT one for @jilliancyork pic.twitter.com/NHqTskFKBf — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 22, 2023

Idk, the economist in 2014 had a banger pic.twitter.com/PNRG7ZksA8 — j e double hockey sticks (@Jeronimo0oo0) November 22, 2023

This one is mine lol pic.twitter.com/9hrjg5huyV — Lorenzo Quiogue (@lorenzo_quiogue) November 22, 2023

I always wonder if Diane K. Merchant learned her lesson about stopping at railroad crossings. pic.twitter.com/9nan44Cz5N — Brandon (@BrandonBills) November 23, 2023

Nothing will ever top this one to me https://t.co/4pEX8yLhDb — /gen (@genna_buck) November 22, 2023

Can’t believe nobody has mentioned the Goat War yet. pic.twitter.com/Thyu9z3kBI — oneoneoneone (@oneoneoneone) November 23, 2023

This is the favourite of many people in the UK. Source: https://t.co/efqtfmJmrm pic.twitter.com/UgoKwLfcr8 — Smylers (@Smylers2) November 23, 2023

sorry, this one is still my favorite pic.twitter.com/wtPxlx0lY5 — . (@charlesofidaho) November 22, 2023

And not forgetting this personal favourite, from the Guardian.

