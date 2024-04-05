Bupa shared the ‘recommended portion size’ for cheese and the entire internet replied as one

Life cheese food and drink

We don’t have private healthcare and after reading this you can stick your next day appointments where the sun don’t shine (we’ll settle for next year at this point).

It’s a so-called public service announcement by the good people of Bupa reminding anyone foolish enough to follow them exactly what a recommended portion of cheese looks like.

Recommended by who, eh?? Oh, health professionals, we see.

Anyway, it went viral after it was shared by @Ginger_Tucci and will you have a look at the state of this?

I don’t need this level of negativity in my life, Bupa. pic.twitter.com/DfoZKBwtEJ — Ginger Tucci (@Ginger_Tucci) April 3, 2024

And in close-up (not that it gets much bigger, let’s face it).

Absolutely crackers, that.

And the entire internet – all of it, we tell you! – replied as one.

That's the amount I eat whilst grating the cheese for my sandwich — Jedabelle® (@BigJed_one) April 3, 2024

Does Bupa think we are AN MOUSE? https://t.co/yAPmvxOctq — Amelia Clark, lover of flagons (@gingertotty) April 3, 2024

Haven’t we suffered enough — My lovely horse (@SueJ1973) April 3, 2024

I don't even like cheese that much (it's nice, I like mostly hard and semi hard cheese) but this is the scraps I eat while I grate onto food. https://t.co/em6oKncp33 — Rich (@Shires_Rich) April 3, 2024

Guarantee that’s where a good source of their income comes from too. They should be investing in cheese, 30 to 40 year returns guaranteed — Jakie Joo Joo (@JakeHendy) April 3, 2024

Marked safe from this post due to currently being in Paris where they would clearly BURN INSTAGRAM to the ground if they saw this total travesty https://t.co/6I97OzmXRF — Amy Wright (@QEMrsWright) April 4, 2024

I’d rather die younger… — Claire Cordon (@ClaireRaynor1) April 3, 2024

i just had like double the size of the portion on the left on my spag bol lol https://t.co/yYAjyl6uGo — (@itskinglizard) April 3, 2024

