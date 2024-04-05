Life cheese food and drink

Bupa shared the ‘recommended portion size’ for cheese and the entire internet replied as one

Poke Staff. Updated April 5th, 2024

We don’t have private healthcare and after reading this you can stick your next day appointments where the sun don’t shine (we’ll settle for next year at this point).

It’s a so-called public service announcement by the good people of Bupa reminding anyone foolish enough to follow them exactly what a recommended portion of cheese looks like.

Recommended by who, eh?? Oh, health professionals, we see.

Anyway, it went viral after it was shared by @Ginger_Tucci and will you have a look at the state of this?

And in close-up (not that it gets much bigger, let’s face it).

Absolutely crackers, that.

And the entire internet – all of it, we tell you! – replied as one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source @Ginger_Tucci