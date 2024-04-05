People are sharing their favourite ‘greatest phone call scenes’ and this one will surely never be bettered
People have been sharing their favourite phone call scenes on TV and in the movies after @MichaelMatteoRo tweeted this.
Greatest phone call scene?
I'll start and it's easy: pic.twitter.com/RFQyxJzM6F
— Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) September 6, 2023
And the suggestions came in thick and fast, including this one.
One Foot In The Grave: "4291." https://t.co/WeRfAoGG90 pic.twitter.com/hXkKc05YBF
— Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) September 13, 2023
And this one.
Alton Towers got a spa bro https://t.co/qL7z7sxKmG pic.twitter.com/rKwgQpdH9P
— T G J (@thatguysjokes) September 13, 2023
And this one!
"All The President's Men" (1976) mastered the art of cinematic phone calls. This is just one of many in the film (note also people in background watching news story on TV as Bob Woodward uncovers a new, bigger one.) https://t.co/QAWD8ApJbC pic.twitter.com/WfB94Xl9nw
— Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) April 4, 2024
But there really was only one winner.
https://t.co/oReLbZ2IbN pic.twitter.com/JeZSmjF535
— laura (@ecto_fun) September 8, 2023
Always worth picking up.
What’s this from?
— Streaming Scoop (@StreamingScoop) April 5, 2024
Danger 5
— Greg Anderson (@elbandito_manco) April 5, 2024
This show should’ve been 20 seasons deep by now
— K1LABUSH (@K1LABUSH) April 5, 2024
And if – like us – you didn’t know too much (anything) about it, more here!
Source @ecto_fun