People are sharing their favourite ‘greatest phone call scenes’ and this one will surely never be bettered

People have been sharing their favourite phone call scenes on TV and in the movies after @MichaelMatteoRo tweeted this.

Greatest phone call scene? I'll start and it's easy: pic.twitter.com/RFQyxJzM6F — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) September 6, 2023

And the suggestions came in thick and fast, including this one.

And this one.

Alton Towers got a spa bro https://t.co/qL7z7sxKmG pic.twitter.com/rKwgQpdH9P — T G J (@thatguysjokes) September 13, 2023

And this one!

"All The President's Men" (1976) mastered the art of cinematic phone calls. This is just one of many in the film (note also people in background watching news story on TV as Bob Woodward uncovers a new, bigger one.) https://t.co/QAWD8ApJbC pic.twitter.com/WfB94Xl9nw — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) April 4, 2024

But there really was only one winner.

Always worth picking up.

What’s this from? — Streaming Scoop (@StreamingScoop) April 5, 2024

Danger 5 — Greg Anderson (@elbandito_manco) April 5, 2024

This show should’ve been 20 seasons deep by now — K1LABUSH (@K1LABUSH) April 5, 2024

And if – like us – you didn’t know too much (anything) about it, more here!

