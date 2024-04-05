Videos cars comedy

Americans are discovering this hilarious ‘road rage’ video and desperate to identify ‘the Kyle Smith’ she’s bragging about

Poke Staff. Updated April 5th, 2024

Like so much of what we see on TikTok and elsewhere these days, the chances are this video isn’t all it might seem (but it might be!).

Either way, it’s a very funny video of a woman who’s not happy where these chaps are parking. And it’s particularly caught the attention of our American friends who all had the same question: ‘Who’s Kyle Smith?’

And here are just some of the many things people were saying about it.

We’re with a fellow Brit, @ManMadeMoon.


