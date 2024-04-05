Americans are discovering this hilarious ‘road rage’ video and desperate to identify ‘the Kyle Smith’ she’s bragging about

Videos cars comedy

Like so much of what we see on TikTok and elsewhere these days, the chances are this video isn’t all it might seem (but it might be!).

Either way, it’s a very funny video of a woman who’s not happy where these chaps are parking. And it’s particularly caught the attention of our American friends who all had the same question: ‘Who’s Kyle Smith?’

Everyone knows not to F with thee Kyle Smith. pic.twitter.com/YtmUdM5LyS — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) April 4, 2024

And here are just some of the many things people were saying about it.

I really wanted to see The Kyle Smith. I was hoping some proper Englishmen would come out and challenge him to a duel. — Fifty Shades of WTF (@Tigerlily1011) April 4, 2024

Kyle walks out and slaps him across the face with a glove. — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) April 5, 2024

The way he cackles every single time she says “THE Kyle Smith”… https://t.co/iLk3m2evD8 — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) April 5, 2024

I sent the video to some friends in the UK to see if they know “Thee Kyle Smith.” — Denis (@mtnbikerdenis) April 4, 2024

Lol, nice. Report back. — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) April 5, 2024

I would start Ubering everywhere just so that car would never leave the spot again. — Dr. Temper Tantrum, PVT (@DrTemperTantrum) April 4, 2024

‘Is he a darts player? — JeetM (@JeetusM) April 4, 2024

I can’t believe there’s no part 2, I need a resolution to this https://t.co/2qA9IXuunQ — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) April 5, 2024

All fun and games until Kyle and the boys come to make you move the car… pic.twitter.com/aEB8Laxu55 — Kaleb Jones (@HonestKabe) April 5, 2024

I love every single minute of this. His laugh gives me pure joy. We need a conclusion though. We need to see THEE Kyle Smith because he either looks like Ray Von from Phoenix Nights or he’s twelve. https://t.co/dWaRpSxUWq — Claire Meadows FRSA ️ (@CL_Meadows) April 5, 2024

There’s no part 2 because Thee Kyle Smith came out and eliminated bruv. — King (@KingPhilip30) April 5, 2024

Maybe one of the best moments on Twitter in a very long time. This is pure gold. https://t.co/AVx7yB4NfP — jethro. ️ (@jethrostudio) April 5, 2024

We’re with a fellow Brit, @ManMadeMoon.

Fookin’ ‘ell! I NEED to see The Kyle Smith, now! https://t.co/oVb6K272wr — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) April 5, 2024



