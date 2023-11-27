Caroline Aherne’s 1998 Bernard Manning interview was a masterclass in calling out racism
It’s seven years since the tragically early death of the much-missed brilliantly funny comedian, writer and actor, Caroline Aherne.
One thing that can be said about her comedy is that it was fearless, and as the ruthless interviewer Mrs Merton, she asked the questions that others wouldn’t have gone near. This 1998 chat with the racist stand-up, Bernard Manning, is a masterclass in handling difficult topics.
Mrs Merton and Bernard Manning pic.twitter.com/ckHPgHF0Fn
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 24, 2023
“Who will you vote for now Hitler’s dead?”
“We played Roll Out the Barrel when you came out – we’re scraping the barrel with you.”
It was a bitter-sweet watch, but it reminded people of what’s possible.
1.
Bloody wokes have ruined comedy five years ago this never would have happened smh hate cancel culture https://t.co/TKihFuajvF
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) November 25, 2023
2.
The only correct way to platform a racist.
Clearly, deliberately and repeatedly lampoon them and dismantle their toxic ideology. https://t.co/ARwq2ePThA
— Bov (@LukeWarmBov) November 25, 2023
3.
What a champion, look what she did with her platform https://t.co/XyPitz2hRG
— Lanre Soff (@Daniel_Soff) November 25, 2023
4.
I remember watching this as a kid in the 90s.
It was the first time I saw a racist treated with the contempt he deserved on mainstream television.
She had to fight him and half her own audience to do it. But she won. https://t.co/o0DrD7tDAB
— Kerry-Anne Mendoza ️ (@TheMendozaWoman) November 25, 2023
5.
She ran rings around everyone. https://t.co/kM4MdaT11p
— Tazker (@TazkerV2) November 24, 2023
6.
Caroline was such a sharp, funny, unique genius. Bless her soul. https://t.co/1AP98DzPnY
— Stewart Who? (@DJstewartwho) November 25, 2023
7.
The last line is so elegantly cutting. https://t.co/CJnZp4WEde
— Partridge Thornton (@PartridgeToffee) November 26, 2023
8.
Mrs Merton/Caroline Aherne was a genuine national treasure.
Manning was… Just a git whose “equal opportunity hatred” utterances resonated with far too much of britain. https://t.co/4UpOZGOzhr
— Dr. Harrie KD (@harriekd) November 25, 2023
This says it all.
A genius of a comedian and Bernard Manning…. https://t.co/6gjs4fx0DQ
— NAG (@Kingwolf84) November 25, 2023
