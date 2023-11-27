Caroline Aherne’s 1998 Bernard Manning interview was a masterclass in calling out racism

It’s seven years since the tragically early death of the much-missed brilliantly funny comedian, writer and actor, Caroline Aherne.

“We played Roll Out the Barrel when you came out – we’re scraping the barrel with you.”

“Who will you vote for now Hitler’s dead?”

Bloody wokes have ruined comedy five years ago this never would have happened smh hate cancel culture https://t.co/TKihFuajvF

Clearly, deliberately and repeatedly lampoon them and dismantle their toxic ideology. https://t.co/ARwq2ePThA

The only correct way to platform a racist.

What a champion, look what she did with her platform https://t.co/XyPitz2hRG

I remember watching this as a kid in the 90s.

It was the first time I saw a racist treated with the contempt he deserved on mainstream television.

She had to fight him and half her own audience to do it. But she won. https://t.co/o0DrD7tDAB

