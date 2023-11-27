Entertainment

Caroline Aherne’s 1998 Bernard Manning interview was a masterclass in calling out racism

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 27th, 2023

It’s seven years since the tragically early death of the much-missed brilliantly funny comedian, writer and actor, Caroline Aherne.

One thing that can be said about her comedy is that it was fearless, and as the ruthless interviewer Mrs Merton, she asked the questions that others wouldn’t have gone near. This 1998 chat with the racist stand-up, Bernard Manning, is a masterclass in handling difficult topics.

“Who will you vote for now Hitler’s dead?”

“We played Roll Out the Barrel when you came out – we’re scraping the barrel with you.”

It was a bitter-sweet watch, but it reminded people of what’s possible.

This says it all.

Source Nooruddean Image Screengrab