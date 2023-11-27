Entertainment

This Christmas ad for Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen is tugging hard on everybody’s heartstrings

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 27th, 2023

An advert for Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen has won the contest for people’s hearts over all the big hitters, like John Lewis, Sainsbury‘s and Aldi.

Filmed and edited by @aoifeteague1, the video deals with a huge problem that can afflict anybody, but is a particular issue for older people …loneliness.

@charliesbarenniskillen ‘There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t yet met’ (W. B. Yeats) Filming & Editing: @aoifeteague1 #christmasad #christmasadvert #christmasadvert2023 #christmasadvert23 #christmasadvertisement #christmas2023 #northernireland #northernirelandtiktok #northernirelandfyp #irishbar #irishpub #christmaspub ♬ People Help the People – Birdy

We’re not even going to pretend there’s something in our eyes. We’re just crying, here.

It really moved these TikTok viewers.

It costs us nothing to be kind, just a smile or hello makes a difference to so many.
inxs

This video has just pushed me to sign up to Age UK’s befriending service.
DKM

The best Christmas advert I’ve ever seen this is amazing and the message is so important. Beautifully made.
amelia

Real meaning of Christmas – thank you.
jollyrogers

Omg this is so emotional I will have to take a wee trip from Louth.
Michelle

Even the John Lewis account got involved.

We’re not crying, you are. Merry Christmas.

Inevitably, it made its way to Twitter, where it’s had more than eight million views.

Here are a few things people had to say about it.

This explains why it works so beautifully.

Anybody else wishing they lived nearer to Enniskillen?

Source Charlie’s Bar Image Screengrab