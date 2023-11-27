This Christmas ad for Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen is tugging hard on everybody’s heartstrings

Entertainment

An advert for Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen has won the contest for people’s hearts over all the big hitters, like John Lewis, Sainsbury‘s and Aldi.

Filmed and edited by @aoifeteague1, the video deals with a huge problem that can afflict anybody, but is a particular issue for older people …loneliness.

We’re not even going to pretend there’s something in our eyes. We’re just crying, here.

It really moved these TikTok viewers.

It costs us nothing to be kind, just a smile or hello makes a difference to so many.

This video has just pushed me to sign up to Age UK’s befriending service.

The best Christmas advert I’ve ever seen this is amazing and the message is so important. Beautifully made.

Real meaning of Christmas – thank you.

Omg this is so emotional I will have to take a wee trip from Louth.

Even the John Lewis account got involved.

We’re not crying, you are. Merry Christmas.

Inevitably, it made its way to Twitter, where it’s had more than eight million views.

This Christmas ad for a pub in Enniskillen is better than anything John Lewis has ever put out pic.twitter.com/GFlkhDgyuj — Greg Murphy (@TheGregMurphy) November 25, 2023

Here are a few things people had to say about it.

Well done Charlie's in Enniskillen https://t.co/LUidsfEawU — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 25, 2023

Such a beautiful ad set in my beautiful hometown of Enniskillen-side note Charlie’s Bar is a brilliant place to have a pint pic.twitter.com/LLeigOfuG2 — Sinéad (@arcticnead) November 25, 2023

Very sweet ad. Elderly people can feel very isolated and sad during the holidays. Take a plate of food to a neighbor, pop in and have a cuppa. Some elderly people can go for weeks without a conversation https://t.co/OrioLz3h3S — Sonya Dunne (@_sonyadunne) November 25, 2023

How we care for our elderly is such a reflection on how we are as a society

https://t.co/X2jl8NpYwV — Erin Grieve (@ErinGrieve17) November 25, 2023

You'd have to have a heart of stone not to shed a tear at this pic.twitter.com/vwJAv7zHjs — Aisling (@brodstanaccount) November 25, 2023

Best Christmas advert you’ll see. For a small pub in Ireland. Crying . Whoever scripted/produced it should get a prize ❤️ https://t.co/metbVMzz3O — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) November 26, 2023

The wind might have blown a bit of grit into my eye….If you find yourself in Enniskillen you know where to go ❤️ Slainte https://t.co/MmPQMhsr2s — Liam Duffy (@LiamDuffy1607) November 25, 2023

Got to me https://t.co/Kf17KGAFPz — susan penhaligon 〓〓 (@susanpenhaligon) November 25, 2023

Contender for the best ad #Christmas2023 ? Not from one of the big supermarkets – just a pub in #Enniskillen https://t.co/SPEGc8kKye — Polly Middlehurst (@tellypolly) November 26, 2023

Oh holy mother of god….me Irish friend sent me this as it’s her local pub then me brother sent it too…..I’ve cried buckets but it’s glorious. Kindness is feckin free, spread that shite everywhere…… https://t.co/jERNCB3H7n — Donna Scully (@Donna_Scully) November 26, 2023

This tugs at the heart strings. Added to my theory that there will be someone from Ireland at the centre of every story, is the theory that Irish pubs unite the world. Like us they will be found in nearly every corner of the earth. They are not just about pints but community! https://t.co/1MVQB31ezk — Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) November 26, 2023

This explains why it works so beautifully.

This deserves to be the most watched advert of the year; it's about people, not stuff. https://t.co/re47LJPEzO — Chris Chivers (@ChrisChivers2) November 26, 2023

Anybody else wishing they lived nearer to Enniskillen?

