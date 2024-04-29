The picture of ‘over 50s’ used by this scheme for ‘older writers’ went viral for reasons that will become obvious

Pics ageism

You don’t have to be over 50 to … well, actually, scrap that, it probably would help if you were over 50 (or approaching it) to appreciate the kerfuffle caused by this illustration to publicise a grant scheme for ‘older writers’.

Specifically, writers over 50.

This grant is for writers over 50. Look at the image. pic.twitter.com/773ku9W3Pr — David M Barnett (@davidmbarnett) April 27, 2024

So it turns out there’s over 50 and there’s ‘over 50’. And it prompted no end of comments as you might imagine.

We’ve read them all – well, we did before we had to go for a lie down – and these people said it best.

On behalf of all of us scribblers over 50… What the actual fuck??? https://t.co/V6E41lED2M — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) April 28, 2024

I’m 58, and live in fear that if I end up in a nursing home, the music will be Vera Lynn instead of Shriekback, Massive Attack, Funkstar Deluxe, Earth Wind & Fire, China Crisis, Durutti Column, Groove Armada, and Bauhaus. https://t.co/mza8U0cTe1 — Dr Rachel Morris (@FiveByFiveTimes) April 28, 2024

Portrayals like the flyer in the quoted post can go to hell. This is what 4 x 50-somethings looks like, capable of walking 100km of the South Downs in 21 hours! https://t.co/0UlJSOJNgv pic.twitter.com/5cTKfFff1W — Guy Walters (@guywalters) April 29, 2024

Really?!? I’m not a writer but a proofreader. Over 50 – actually over 60 – over 65 in fact. Don’t categorise us!!!!!! https://t.co/Vss1jUWAnm pic.twitter.com/KxQPNDqh38 — Julia Proofreader (@ProofreadJulia) April 28, 2024

“Why back in my day $1000 bought you two tickets to The Prodigy, a pair of white Levi’s 501s, a kilo of weed and you still had change for a Minidisc player…” https://t.co/w8CxDmXbIV — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) April 28, 2024

