This life coach’s tip for better living didn’t quite add up and prompted some very funny and on-point replies

We’re always on the lookout for tips to help us build a better life, especially ones that involve no effort whatsoever.

But we’re not sure this is the solution, one life coach’s pro tip which didn’t quite add up for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

It’s just gone viral on Reddit and prompted some very funny responses. These 17 people (not just on Reddit but Twitter too) surely said it best.

‘Listen to all the dorks in the comments who do less than 26 hours in a day.’

MrLegalBagleBeagle

’26? We do 30 hour days. 10 hours for sleep 10 hours for work and 12 hours for play.’

Old-Usual-8387

‘8 hours work, 8 hours sleep, and you’ve still got 10 hours to not learn math until you’re 2 hours into tomorrow!’

brwnwzrd

‘Or learn math!’

BenTheDiamondback

‘First of all 8+8=16. But apparently dude also doesn’t shower, get dressed, do laundry, buy groceries, take care of kids / pets, have a social life, or do any of the million other things that require time in life.’

spencerhj

‘Hé means he sleeps 2 hours at his job….’

raffel75

‘Work = 8 hours

‘Sleep = 8 hours

‘Getting ready for work + commute = 1 hour

‘Part time study = 3 hours

‘Cooking and eating dinner = 1 hour

‘That leaves me with 3 hours of the day to do anything else. Some people have no concept of reality, not to mention the maths is wrong lmao.’

Ethanbrocks

‘You’re forgetting the 3 hour drive to the beach. Plus the 3 hour drive back. Maybe 1/1.5hr to workout. Not much time to rest after that.’

DavidMoodyJr

‘Clearly, they forgot to factor in the daily 10-hour social media debate on whether pineapple belongs on pizza. Critical oversight!’

Soloact_

‘Bruh got that Time-Turner schedule…’

semiTnuP

‘Sleep for 8 hours.

‘Work for 8 hours

‘That’s only -45 hours out of 24.

‘You still have 69 hours to improve.

‘Time is not the issue.’

silver2fake

‘When am I supposed to play video games, eat nuggets, and sit on the toilet??’

WulfgarofIcewindDale

‘If you don’t use all 26 hours of a day you’re wasting it!’

Kisiu_Poster

‘Only the wealthy know about the secret extra hours in the day.’

sarduchi

