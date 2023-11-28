GB News is furious that Nigel Farage is being ‘airbrushed’ out of I’m A Celeb and it’s surely the best thing about the new series yet

Celebrity

ITV were presumably delighted when they finally persuaded Nigel Farage to appear on I’m A Celebrity, albeit with a reported £1.5 million in used tenners (we don’t know about the used tenners bit).

Except it hasn’t gone entirely to plan, with ratings taking a dive amid calls for viewers to boycott the show for ‘funwashing’ the former UKIP leader.

And it turns out you can’t please any of the people, any of the time, because now Farage’s old chums at GB News are furious that their idol simply isn’t in the show enough.

And their heartbreak at not seeing more of their hero might be the most entertaining and supremely satisfying thing about the new series so far.

‘They are starving Farage of airtime because lefty producers on the show don't agree with his politics.’ @benleo444 discusses rumours that Nigel Farage is being 'censored', following a discussion about Donald Trump being excluded from I'm a Celebrity. pic.twitter.com/F0cMUuXr9R — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 28, 2023

Here’s a bit more of what they had to say, courtesy of the always followable @GBNewsSpin.

The Gbeebies lot are so caught up in their Farage hysteria, they’ve managed to convince themselves ITV are “airbrushing him out” of the series Perhaps, just perhaps, he wasn’t the ratings winner they thought he’d be and is actually rather boring telly ‍♂️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/dJvUye0AJs — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) November 27, 2023

Needless to say ITV have denied all suggestions of airbrushing.

And while we dab away our crocodile tears, here are our favourite things people have been saying about the sorry(ish) saga.

The same ones that… booked him..? — HARRY (@_WHarry_) November 28, 2023

I really don’t think you know you lefty from your righty, young man — Dominic Barlow (@indi_db) November 28, 2023

At this point. I don't think they even realise how pathetic and childish they sound anymore. https://t.co/M2dlcRt3zA — Jonathan Grieve (@jonniegrieve) November 28, 2023

They've paid him 1.5m, you utter clowns. The reason he isn't getting airtime now is that it blew up in their faces and both viewers, and more importantly, advertisers are turned off by him. — Grimblepinch (@Grimblepinch) November 28, 2023

GB News have definitely realised that their viewers will believe absolutely anything. https://t.co/eSXAqW4xNT — VVDFC (@VVDFC1) November 28, 2023

hilarious what bollocks ‍♀️ — Mags of Mordor (@gibbsy66) November 28, 2023

Ffs lefty producers? Honestly you lot on the right are embarrassing. — Craig Bale (@MrC_Bale) November 28, 2023

