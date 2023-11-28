Celebrity

GB News is furious that Nigel Farage is being ‘airbrushed’ out of I’m A Celeb and it’s surely the best thing about the new series yet

Poke Staff. Updated November 28th, 2023

ITV were presumably delighted when they finally persuaded Nigel Farage to appear on I’m A Celebrity, albeit with a reported £1.5 million in used tenners (we don’t know about the used tenners bit).

Except it hasn’t gone entirely to plan, with ratings taking a dive amid calls for viewers to boycott the show for ‘funwashing’ the former UKIP leader.

And it turns out you can’t please any of the people, any of the time, because now Farage’s old chums at GB News are furious that their idol simply isn’t in the show enough.

And their heartbreak at not seeing more of their hero might be the most entertaining and supremely satisfying thing about the new series so far.

Here’s a bit more of what they had to say, courtesy of the always followable @GBNewsSpin.

Needless to say ITV have denied all suggestions of airbrushing.

And while we dab away our crocodile tears, here are our favourite things people have been saying about the sorry(ish) saga.

Source @GBNEWS