This sopping wet dog was absolutely, 100% on a mission and it’s 32 seconds very well spent

If you only watch one funny dog video today then make it this one, a sopping wet dog that was absolutely, 100% on a mission straight from the get-go.

And it’s 32 seconds very well spent.

Got ’em!

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, the clip also went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘Animals Being Derps’.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘This is proof, they really do this on purpose! ‘

loracarl ‘That dog was a little brother in a previous life.’

AnitaMann10 ‘Get a golden retriever they said’

louisexxoo ‘Our golden retriever does the same thing. He literally chased after my dad who was on the golf cart to shake off by him ‘

Isabella Riddle ‘His first scream when he KNEW!! ‘

Colorado Furbaby Daddy He looked at the camera like “u recordin? ok good watch this” ‘

Source TikTok @conigliaro12 Reddit H_G_Bells