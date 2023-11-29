Rishi Sunak’s microphone cut out at precisely the funniest time at PMQs and you couldn’t have scripted it better

Politics

It wasn’t a good PMQs for Rishi Sunak today. Sure, it’s never a good PMQs for the beleaguered prime minister, but today it was especially bad.

And this was surely the icing on the cake the microphone cutting out at the Dispatch Box just as he said – or tried to say – this.

NEW: Rishi Sunak’s mic gets cut off as he says “Britain isn’t listening” to Keir Starmer #PMQs pic.twitter.com/13zFEVi6rC — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 29, 2023

Couldn’t have scripted it any better.

Metaphor alert

Unfortunately for @rishi_sunak, his peroration in his final #PMQ riposte to Starmer – “Britain isn’t listening” – was exactly when his mic was turned off, as Speaker Hoyle intervened. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 29, 2023

There wasn’t any point switching it on. Same tired bollocks from a party that’s finished. — Ben (@Bennyjj81) November 29, 2023

Freudian slip if ever there was one!!! https://t.co/j4wqED1PPd — Captain Sand (@Capt_Sand) November 29, 2023

To conclude …

This will be in history books #pmqs pic.twitter.com/Y2PCIYzB6z — Will Lloyd (@willglloyd) November 29, 2023

Source @PolitlcsUK