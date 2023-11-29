Rishi Sunak’s microphone cut out at precisely the funniest time at PMQs and you couldn’t have scripted it better
It wasn’t a good PMQs for Rishi Sunak today. Sure, it’s never a good PMQs for the beleaguered prime minister, but today it was especially bad.
And this was surely the icing on the cake the microphone cutting out at the Dispatch Box just as he said – or tried to say – this.
NEW: Rishi Sunak’s mic gets cut off as he says “Britain isn’t listening” to Keir Starmer #PMQs pic.twitter.com/13zFEVi6rC
Couldn’t have scripted it any better.
Metaphor alert
Unfortunately for @rishi_sunak, his peroration in his final #PMQ riposte to Starmer – “Britain isn’t listening” – was exactly when his mic was turned off, as Speaker Hoyle intervened.
You couldn’t make it up https://t.co/S8jUuaI59j pic.twitter.com/lpbLbXC4lh
There wasn’t any point switching it on. Same tired bollocks from a party that’s finished.
Freudian slip if ever there was one!!! https://t.co/j4wqED1PPd
To conclude …
This will be in history books #pmqs pic.twitter.com/Y2PCIYzB6z
