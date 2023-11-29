Politics

Rishi Sunak’s microphone cut out at precisely the funniest time at PMQs and you couldn’t have scripted it better

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2023

It wasn’t a good PMQs for Rishi Sunak today. Sure, it’s never a good PMQs for the beleaguered prime minister, but today it was especially bad.

And this was surely the icing on the cake the microphone cutting out at the Dispatch Box just as he said – or tried to say – this.

Couldn’t have scripted it any better.

To conclude …

Source @PolitlcsUK