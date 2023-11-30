Entertainment

Holy smoke! Jacob Rees-Mogg claims saying the Rosary in Latin will make you healthier

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 30th, 2023

We don’t often opt to share claims from this guy – or this channel – but some things have to be seen to be believed. This one has to be seen to not be believed.

“When the rosary is said vocally in the official language of the church – that is Latin – it slows the breathing down to around six breaths per minute, almost the exact same time as the endogenous circulatory rhythms.

This is known to have a calming effect on the mind and the body.”

At least there was some vaguely scientific basis for the claim – although, not for Rees-Mogg’s ‘eternal life’ postscript, obviously. We fully expect it to be the government’s policy to replace the NHS before the next election.

He didn’t have a prayer of being taken seriously.

Mark Stacey shared a mini sermon.

Here endeth the lesson.

Source Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Screengrab