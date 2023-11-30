Holy smoke! Jacob Rees-Mogg claims saying the Rosary in Latin will make you healthier

Entertainment

We don’t often opt to share claims from this guy – or this channel – but some things have to be seen to be believed. This one has to be seen to not be believed.

Reciting the Holy Rosary out loud in Latin will benefit you in this world and the next. pic.twitter.com/kby8nvf2zh — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) November 29, 2023

“When the rosary is said vocally in the official language of the church – that is Latin – it slows the breathing down to around six breaths per minute, almost the exact same time as the endogenous circulatory rhythms. This is known to have a calming effect on the mind and the body.”

At least there was some vaguely scientific basis for the claim – although, not for Rees-Mogg’s ‘eternal life’ postscript, obviously. We fully expect it to be the government’s policy to replace the NHS before the next election.

He didn’t have a prayer of being taken seriously.

1.

Although in contrast with the actual content of the bible, doing this doesn't seem to make you want to welcome refugees. https://t.co/4bruys7Nbn — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 29, 2023

2.

There is only one situation where being able to recite the holy rosary in Latin might be useful. https://t.co/SjYDGAekv3 pic.twitter.com/0ypgl7R6FM — Kate Anderson (@KateAndersonLTD) November 29, 2023

3.

4.

Bollocks. — Lady Bee Middlemast-Neal #FuckYouBigots (@Mistyswoman) November 29, 2023

5.

If there is a next world – which, personally, I don't believe – I can imagine whoever is in charge awaiting you with a ledger of your words and deeds, and requiring a very long explanation… https://t.co/lTuYMWSjP6 — Adrian Littlejohn (@yorksfella59) November 29, 2023

6.

Catholics will recognise his type. Love the smell of incense, love genuflecting, love the theatre of Mass but won't contribute to collections for charities. https://t.co/86UQ4xi0Cn — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) November 29, 2023

7.

Or you can dance widdershins round the graveyard and sacrifice a goat. Don't fear the reaper. https://t.co/YmiNalcbi4 — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) November 29, 2023

8.

If you watch this with the sound off, it looks like he's telling us that condoms are the devil's work. — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) November 29, 2023

9.

You’re not just a massively creepy prick but a massively creepy hypocritical prick. pic.twitter.com/Nonjja4ibk — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 29, 2023

10.

Jakey.

Jesus preached;

Da pecunium omnen paueribud.

That dear Jakey – is Latin for.

Give all your money to the poor. https://t.co/CkbcflaQUm — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) November 29, 2023

11.

12.

Record number of food banks. Jacob: 'Latin prayer is the answer.'https://t.co/teCbBl9Heh — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) November 29, 2023

13.

You can say it in any language you want, but it won't change the fact "You ain't no Christian Bruv" — Matt #FBPE #JoinAUnion (@Mattladd1) November 29, 2023

14.

Una salus victis nullam sperare salutem https://t.co/B6QQESpgk8 — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) November 29, 2023

15.

DO NOT FALL FOR THIS FOR FUCK'S SAKE IF YOU DO THIS YOU WILL SUMMON CTHULHU AND ALL WILL TURN BLACK BLACK BLACK BLACK BLACK BLACK BLACK BLACK (overcast in the Highlands turning brighter later) https://t.co/9YgRWQzn4M — Johnny Nice Painter (@JNicePainter) November 29, 2023

16.

He also believes in Brexit Benefits. https://t.co/77C5BkVHXv — thehighcliffeguy (@AdamHighcliffe) November 29, 2023

Mark Stacey shared a mini sermon.

We must all pray that these charlatans are booted our at the next election https://t.co/dlV1aATOaC — Mark Stacey (@VintiquesMark) November 29, 2023

Here endeth the lesson.

