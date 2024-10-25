Tucker Carlson says Trump will be like an angry dad giving “vigorous spankings” to “a bad little girl”, and people responded as one

News trump US presidential election

Just when you think this presidential election couldn’t get any weirder…

Right-wing blowhard Tucker Carlson was out campaigning for Donald Trump this week when he conjured a vision of what a second Trump term would look like. He said it would be like an angry dad coming home to punish naughty children.

But, this being the Republican side, Carlson’s analogy was deeply, deeply weirder than that.

"There has to be a point at which dad comes home. And he's pissed!" — Tucker Carlson makes a very fashy pitch for Trump pic.twitter.com/rzqNa1HcvY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

Tucker Carlson’s vision of a Trump presidency is that “dad comes home” and says to America,

“You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking, right now. … It’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me.”pic.twitter.com/fh25KmyYmG — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 24, 2024

Here’s what he said

“If you allow your two-year-old to smear the contents of his diapers on the wall of your living room, and you do nothing about it. If you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table. If you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to, like, slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you’re going to get more of it. And those kids are gonna wind up in rehab. It’s not good for you and it’s not good for them. No! “There has to be a point at which dad comes home. Yeah that’s right. Dad comes home. And he’s pissed! Dad is pissed. He’s not vengeful. He loves his children. Disobedient as they may be, he loves them. Because they’re his children, they live in his house. But he’s very disappointed in their behaviour and he’s going to have to let them know. “He’s going to have to get to your room and think about what you did. And when dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now. And no, it’s not gonna hurt me more than it hurts you. No it’s not. I’m not going to lie. It’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me’. And you earned this. You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl.”

The reaction has been as WTF as you’d expect.

When you are a grown man spinning out fantasies in public of spanking little girls, you need an ankle bracelet and serious help. https://t.co/gkxK0qLowT — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 24, 2024

Tucker Carlson here, giving us a horrifically detailed insight into his Trump-based sexual fantasies. pic.twitter.com/hUU4R7otNH — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 24, 2024

What’s more disturbing, Carlson’s palpable glee contemplating the beating of a little girl to a pulp or the audience cheering it? Trick question. — Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) October 24, 2024

What are the chances Tucker Carlson has showed up for a dominatrix session dressed as a Japanese schoolgirl? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 24, 2024

what a terrible day to be literate https://t.co/ZigSKRtvJs — madeline boOoOoOodent (@oldenoughtosay) October 24, 2024

This is just unbelievably creepy and weird.

And sexist. And fascist.

Ick.#WeirdGOP #WeirdMAGA https://t.co/Sw75a7nXgz — Dr. Elizabeth Gackstetter Nichols (@BlondeRipley) October 24, 2024

The GOP – the party of serious daddy issues. — Lindsey (@oufenix) October 24, 2024

What the f is wrong with these people. Are they already living the handmaid’s tale in their heads? — Interstellar ᴺᶠᵀ (@Interste1Iar_) October 24, 2024

tucker carlson when you let him give a speech pic.twitter.com/wXS650bsui — Raven ️‍⚧️ (@RavenTheGhost_) October 25, 2024

The party of twisted, deluded incels. https://t.co/8oPjr7vDkk — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 24, 2024

Tucker really shouldn't be talking about diapers and smearing it around at a Donald rally. — Not Going Back (@MimzyNGB) October 23, 2024

Well this is fucking disturbing. https://t.co/FBkMu5Ri42 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 24, 2024

America needs an abusive father is the closing argument pic.twitter.com/yQypcxk56N — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 24, 2024

I heard Tucker Carlson gave a speech about "vigorously spanking teenage girls" and then Matt Gaetz had to get up and leave the room — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 25, 2024

Btw, Tucker Carlson is a girl dad… pic.twitter.com/TljAa2yiQt — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 24, 2024

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab