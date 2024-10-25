News trump US presidential election

Tucker Carlson says Trump will be like an angry dad giving “vigorous spankings” to “a bad little girl”, and people responded as one

Poke Reporter. Updated October 25th, 2024

Just when you think this presidential election couldn’t get any weirder…

Right-wing blowhard Tucker Carlson was out campaigning for Donald Trump this week when he conjured a vision of what a second Trump term would look like. He said it would be like an angry dad coming home to punish naughty children.

But, this being the Republican side, Carlson’s analogy was deeply, deeply weirder than that.

Behold.

Here’s what he said

“If you allow your two-year-old to smear the contents of his diapers on the wall of your living room, and you do nothing about it. If you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table. If you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to, like, slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you’re going to get more of it. And those kids are gonna wind up in rehab. It’s not good for you and it’s not good for them. No!

“There has to be a point at which dad comes home. Yeah that’s right. Dad comes home. And he’s pissed! Dad is pissed. He’s not vengeful. He loves his children. Disobedient as they may be, he loves them. Because they’re his children, they live in his house. But he’s very disappointed in their behaviour and he’s going to have to let them know.

“He’s going to have to get to your room and think about what you did. And when dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now. And no, it’s not gonna hurt me more than it hurts you. No it’s not. I’m not going to lie. It’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me’. And you earned this. You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl.”

Nope. Not weird at all.

The reaction has been as WTF as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Oh!

