25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Has everybody got that Friday feeling? You know the one – exhaustion. Special thoughts and prayers to everyone dealing with half-term breaks. We invite all of you to grab five minutes to browse the funny posts we spotted on Twitter/X this week.
If you find someone new that makes you laugh, give them a follow.
1.
Umm. Excuse me. EXCUSE ME! pic.twitter.com/yZhc2pXbM1
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 20, 2024
2.
Wouldn’t an “all butter croissant” be butter?
— Jay Foreman (@jayforeman) October 21, 2024
3.
— The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) October 18, 2024
4.
Every time I’m sore after Pilates I remember it’s what killed Jesus
— Circe (@vocalcry) October 20, 2024
5.
The Fortnum & Mason Christmas ad is just a swan in a monocle laughing at a tramp.
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) October 21, 2024
6.
— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) October 22, 2024
7.
"Awkward silences are the worst"
*Someone, inventing the kazoo… probably
— Ⓜ️isterD (@MisterD78UK) October 23, 2024
8.
Not to brag, but I actually went into a room and remembered why I was there….
— Mr.Carter (@dexteristwisted) October 23, 2024
9.
I've dome the research and the three worst crimes in this country are…
1. Misinterpreting VAR
2. Telling a joke that someone somewhere doesn't find funny.
3. Taking the lower offer.
— Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) October 21, 2024
10.
Scooby Doo’s opened a new place in Halifax pic.twitter.com/ZEuatkPEH3
— Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) October 24, 2024
12.
As if being sawn in half from the arse wouldn’t be bad enough, the lad on the right is putting it on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/JZvrLIu5HK
— David M Barnett (@davidmbarnett) October 20, 2024