25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Has everybody got that Friday feeling? You know the one – exhaustion. Special thoughts and prayers to everyone dealing with half-term breaks. We invite all of you to grab five minutes to browse the funny posts we spotted on Twitter/X this week.

If you find someone new that makes you laugh, give them a follow.

Wouldn’t an “all butter croissant” be butter? — Jay Foreman (@jayforeman) October 21, 2024

Every time I’m sore after Pilates I remember it’s what killed Jesus — Circe (@vocalcry) October 20, 2024

The Fortnum & Mason Christmas ad is just a swan in a monocle laughing at a tramp. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) October 21, 2024

"Awkward silences are the worst" *Someone, inventing the kazoo… probably — Ⓜ️isterD (@MisterD78UK) October 23, 2024

Not to brag, but I actually went into a room and remembered why I was there…. — Mr.Carter (@dexteristwisted) October 23, 2024

I've dome the research and the three worst crimes in this country are… 1. Misinterpreting VAR

2. Telling a joke that someone somewhere doesn't find funny.

3. Taking the lower offer. — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) October 21, 2024

Scooby Doo’s opened a new place in Halifax pic.twitter.com/ZEuatkPEH3 — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) October 24, 2024

12.