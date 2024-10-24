29 Americanisms in TV and movies that non-Americans just don’t understand

Entertainment movies tv

For good or for bad, American pop culture is the most dominant one in the English-speaking world.

We all grew up watching US TV shows and movies, and so quickly learned about the differences between American language and British/Irish language – “high school”, “freshman” and so on.

Recently, comedian Sooz Kempner picked up on one common phrase you always hear in US TV and movies: “tri-state area”.

Hi in American films and TV they often reference “the tri-state area” and, honestly, I don’t know what that is and I’m never going to bother to look it up I don’t care. — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) October 13, 2024

And that started a whole thread of other Americanisms from pop culture that people didn’t understand at first (and possibly still don’t).

1.

yeah like 555 — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) October 13, 2024

2.

There isn’t just one. We’ve got bunches. It’s any region including 3 states. How they define their region varies. I live in the Inland Northwest/Inland Empire—Idaho, Washington, & Oregon. We’re not usually the tri-state area they’re talking about… — Cindy Ulrey (@cyanbe) October 13, 2024

3.

One of the best running gags in any tv show is that PHINEAS AND FERB takes place in “the Tri-State Area” but it’s called that because its founder was John P. Trystate. https://t.co/ojwu4UFRIr pic.twitter.com/cjvf2XxyhP — Phillip Maciak (@pjmaciak) October 13, 2024

4.

i have a whole list for this https://t.co/iH9zNG1N0j pic.twitter.com/hlmkEvw3WZ — paula (@chaufeIton) October 14, 2024

5.

How many times have I googled “how old is a sophomore in high school?” and then instantly forgotten https://t.co/FcFy76qwIB — Em Nunn (@EBNunn) October 14, 2024

6.

i only learned what ‘downtown’ meant when i lived with italians who learned english from american television https://t.co/j0D1PQtkJg — filho da púca | bródnodig (@KweenMedb) October 13, 2024

7.

This and: The dmv

Downton abbey

Fantasy football

The HOA

March madness

The midwest

Columbus day

Yankees vs Sox

The cheesecake factory WHAT THE HELL ARE ALL OF THESE THINGS AND WHY MUST IT ALWAYS BE MENTIONED https://t.co/mDPKspc2mT — meeru ۞ (@mayenuple) October 14, 2024

8.

Also “seaboard”. “The entire eastern seaboard just lost power, commander” like what is that and why should I care? I’ve never heard “western seaboard” used; is there one? — Nodrog’s Ices (@NodrogIce) October 13, 2024

9.

There’s quite a few things that gets mentioned in American movies that I’m just like I don’t know what that is, must be an American thing, but it’s not important enough to find out. I’ve watched hundreds of high school movies without knowing what a pep rally is, it doesn’t matter — Kimby (@Kimmylea4) October 13, 2024

10.

When I was a kid I thought fire hydrants were a movie thing. — HAJiME (@saiyanhajime) October 13, 2024

11.

TV shows are responsible for my knowledge of American states and cities. The number of times I’ve heard Schenectady , New York it never been. — Roc Nation’s PR (@LunaWeaselton) October 13, 2024

12.

Same with Varsity – dunno just a thing they say — Senpai n mash (@dranny78) October 13, 2024

13.

I think it’s where they make/drive eat zambonis — Thórhalla (@ThorhallaBjorg) October 13, 2024

14.

I feel the same about “the GOP”. I think I’m expected to know what it means? I don’t and I’m not going to look it up — Daf O’Dil (@davidrhyslewis) October 13, 2024

15.