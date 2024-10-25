Stevie Nicks’ advice to Katy Perry about how to avoid rivalries with other singers will have you cheering and twirling your shawls

Entertainment music Stevie Nicks

Fleetwood Mac legend – and shawl fan – Stevie Nicks gave an interview to Rolling Stone this week, and boy, did she deliver the goods.

Several of Stevie’s quotes from the interview have gone viral, including this one about her ex-bandmate and lover, Lindsey Buckingham.

if there’s one thing stevie nicks is going to do it’s read lindsey buckingham to filth… and i’ll eat up every single time pic.twitter.com/0Ygfs6kRGl — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) October 24, 2024

Or her support for continuing to wear masks post-pandemic.

How Stevie Nicks responds to mask-shaming “I dare anybody to give me a dirty look. I would just say, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m Stevie Nicks. And if I get sick, my entire thing goes down. Forty families are out of work. So that’s why I have a mask on, asshole.'” pic.twitter.com/syGbBkYeub — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) October 24, 2024

But the one quote that really blow up was about pop singer Katy Perry.

Stevie was asked if she had the internet enabled on her phone and she replied no, that she just has a camera on it. Then came this story about how Katy Perry once told her about how Perry had to constantly deal with online trolls and rivalries with other female singers.

This is what Stevie said in response.

if stevie nicks clocked me this bad i’d die pic.twitter.com/GgkQ2uZM1n — liz ⭐️ (@AstoundingSwift) October 24, 2024

Stevie’s response went wildly viral, and people have been sharing their love for her – as well as for her blunt style.

1.

She literally said touch grass and get off the mf internet lmfao — ️‍⚧️ Cata Doll ️‍⚧️ (@Catadollxx) October 24, 2024

2.

lmao stevie told perry to go touch some grass “katy, i have FRIENDS… try that, loser” — Moonbeam ꩜ (@moonbeamm0) October 24, 2024

3.

that’s why she’s an icon and legend — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 24, 2024

4.

I remember watching a snippet of an interview where KP is surprised that Madona was praising her music instead of dissing her bc she “was her competition” as a female artist and I just???? It’s sad she thinks this way. https://t.co/0oA0qey45p — ️ @IndigoGalaxia | Commissions Open (@IndigoGalaxia) October 24, 2024

5.

JSHSHSV I would disappear forever if this was me. https://t.co/5spmeQwHPb — maiya (@FlNELINEHES) October 25, 2024

6.

Amazing. Stunning. This is how it’s done. And this is why Katy Perry isn’t doing well at all. She’s focused on the wrong things. https://t.co/Y2k3FO49Y1 — Jessica Jewett (@JJ9828) October 24, 2024

7.

Something I adore about the current batch of pop girlies is how much they fangirl over and support each other. It’s wholesome AF and as it should be because hun, we downloading ALL your albums. https://t.co/w7LGpZ6iRG — Mitten d’Amour (@MittenDAmour) October 24, 2024

8.

Tbh Katy is too old to even be asking that question. A lot of y’all are too old to be having “rivals” on the internet. It’s called IGNORE or BLOCK the person. You literally do not HAVE to engage with people who invite you to a debate or argument or WHAT HAVE YOU. https://t.co/RZMauioY0F — Vanessa Clark (@FoxxyGlamKitty) October 24, 2024

9.

OH MY GOD STEVIE NICKS, HERE’S YOUR CROWN https://t.co/E0pYtyfVoC — jayyy (@jjaydayyy_13) October 25, 2024

10.

This story is one of the reasons I’ve never really liked Katy because imagine being able to ask Stevie Nicks anything and this is what you ask her. https://t.co/JT4toxqxDj — Nicola ☾ (@enchantedstevie) October 24, 2024

11.

This is why I’ve been slowly transitioning to a better balance between my IRL and online lives. I have amazing friends in both spaces but the internet just breeds toxic brain rot. “I don’t have rivals, I have friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet.” https://t.co/V3EgbIDFs7 — Dia (Sarah) (@thatDiavola) October 24, 2024

12.

Stevie is right. 70% of the current Fame Sucks discourse is that entertainers are too online. https://t.co/2mpHjepx06 — Grant (@NotSoNiceville) October 24, 2024

13.

Stevie about to have her first rival after Katy sees this sksksk — marie (@itsbloodymarie) October 24, 2024

14.

Stevie is a Witch and a real magician of her craft. She knows better than to engage in these things. She doesn’t NEED social media, her legacy runs deep bc of her attitude about life. Let this be a lesson to us all! There’s no need to compete when there’s space for everyone. https://t.co/z8ZG2XBCYK — ASTROCARTOGRAPHY ️ (@WorldlyAstro) October 24, 2024

And that’s why she’s a genuine legend.

