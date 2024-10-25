Entertainment music Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks’ advice to Katy Perry about how to avoid rivalries with other singers will have you cheering and twirling your shawls

Poke Reporter. Updated October 25th, 2024

Fleetwood Mac legend – and shawl fanStevie Nicks gave an interview to Rolling Stone this week, and boy, did she deliver the goods.

Several of Stevie’s quotes from the interview have gone viral, including this one about her ex-bandmate and lover, Lindsey Buckingham.

Or her support for continuing to wear masks post-pandemic.

But the one quote that really blow up was about pop singer Katy Perry.

Stevie was asked if she had the internet enabled on her phone and she replied no, that she just has a camera on it. Then came this story about how Katy Perry once told her about how Perry had to constantly deal with online trolls and rivalries with other female singers.

This is what Stevie said in response.

Stevie’s response went wildly viral, and people have been sharing their love for her – as well as for her blunt style.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

And that’s why she’s a genuine legend.

READ MORE

The sheer volume of men furious at this Fleetwood Mac fan’s mansplaining tale is today’s funniest thing https://www.thepoke.com/2024/04/26/the-sheer-volume-of-men-furious-at-this-fleetwood-mac-fans-mansplaining-tale-took-it-to-a-whole-new-level/

Source AstoundingSwift
Image Screengrab, Screengrab.