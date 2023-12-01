Politics

A Greek newspaper’s NSFW front page accidentally captured a very British sentiment towards Rishi Sunak

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 1st, 2023

A diplomatic row rumbles on over Rishi Sunak cancelling his plans to meet Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in response to his comments about wanting the Parthenon Sculptures returned to Greece.

Despite the insistence of various Government spokespeople that the carvings, also known as the Elgin Marbles, will stay in Britain, the British Museum is still in talks with Greece over their future.

One far-right conspiracy-theory spreading Greek rag managed to do the stopped clock thing with a headline that captured the feelings of many in the UK – but not necessarily in connection to the Parthenon Sculptures.

We absolutely don’t recommend translating any of the rest of the text, because it’s like if Greece had embraced the GB News model of reporting – and chosen the worst bits.

However, the English part got a resounding cheer.

Dirk Maggs summed it up perfectly.

