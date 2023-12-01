A Greek newspaper’s NSFW front page accidentally captured a very British sentiment towards Rishi Sunak

Politics

A diplomatic row rumbles on over Rishi Sunak cancelling his plans to meet Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in response to his comments about wanting the Parthenon Sculptures returned to Greece.

Despite the insistence of various Government spokespeople that the carvings, also known as the Elgin Marbles, will stay in Britain, the British Museum is still in talks with Greece over their future.

One far-right conspiracy-theory spreading Greek rag managed to do the stopped clock thing with a headline that captured the feelings of many in the UK – but not necessarily in connection to the Parthenon Sculptures.

Greece salutes the international statesman that is Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/oFw3vEAZbA — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) November 30, 2023

We absolutely don’t recommend translating any of the rest of the text, because it’s like if Greece had embraced the GB News model of reporting – and chosen the worst bits.

However, the English part got a resounding cheer.

Never have I, a Persian, felt more Greek. pic.twitter.com/W73sdlsEiv — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) November 30, 2023

I think it’s safe to say that ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ won’t be holidaying in Greece any time soon pic.twitter.com/BK8RyZ2pM4 — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) November 30, 2023

My Greek is getting better! pic.twitter.com/LJHM1sJb4d — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) November 30, 2023

So Greece has taken Rishi Sunak’s snub relatively well in the round pic.twitter.com/izW3qfwNWy — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) November 30, 2023

The Greeks haven't taken the snub so well. pic.twitter.com/ayoLgqAH85 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) November 30, 2023

When the Greek Prime Minister wants a serious discussion and he comes all the way to you, show him a little respect. pic.twitter.com/ElNJnRgHXH — Esheru (@AkanKwaku) November 30, 2023

Dear Greece, the people of the UK HARD AGREE!!!✊️✌️ https://t.co/xNIn0syQOF — Badassmutha #FBPE ‍⬛‍♂️ (@dodgson_sally) November 30, 2023

Truly the funniest post I’ve seen on here for months https://t.co/OxBE3J9P7M — Ian Cleverly (@iancleverly) November 30, 2023

Short and to the point https://t.co/gZoymwa9Ga — Alan Hemingway (@alanacct) November 30, 2023

Another soft power triumph. Punching above our weight on the world stage, etc.https://t.co/0aZV8BL1Do — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) November 30, 2023

My favourite front page of the day pic.twitter.com/7w3P1okJSH — Chewing through your Wimpy dreams (@conkyan) November 30, 2023

Can’t quite get through their cryptic message…? https://t.co/OFF4lLXrdR — Matt Gregson (@TigerRobin71) November 30, 2023

Dirk Maggs summed it up perfectly.

So the Greeks do have a word for it. https://t.co/mN8aNM9J5I — Dirk Maggs (@DirkMaggs) November 30, 2023

