Conservative Home preaching about the Parthenon Sculptures with a pic of the wrong museum was Facepalm Central

The right-wing online magazine Conservative Home has weighed in on the Parthenon Sculptures with exactly the take you’d expect.

There was one slight problem – well, obviously not just the one, but this was a classic gaffe.

They’ll probably claim they did it on purpose for the publicity – but even if they did, we don’t care. These takedowns are far too good to ignore.

1.

1) that’s the @NHM_London

2) did we steal the foundations of the Parthenon too? https://t.co/FKEFTaNVTb — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 28, 2023

2.

This is not the museum you are looking for… https://t.co/3H9JTBXo8C pic.twitter.com/zHo3ggYPZF — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) November 28, 2023

3.

So you agree the foundations of the British Museum is stolen LOOT https://t.co/NPosKrjrX9 pic.twitter.com/80ySXwaOTh — ️‍ m a r c u s (@marcusxdusty) November 28, 2023

4.

Oh god you are SO BAD at this. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) November 28, 2023

5.

That annoying thing where autocorrect changes "Rightfully returning" to "Giving away". https://t.co/UwZb5JdBvN — Jason (@NickMotown) November 28, 2023

6.

7.

L, and I cannot point and laugh at this enough, O L (that's the Natural History museum in the pic). https://t.co/zFXCG7Vst0 — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) November 28, 2023

8.

You had one job. — The Jase (@jasemonkey) November 28, 2023

9.

Let's give Stonehenge to Greece, to strengthen the foundations of the Acropolis Museum. https://t.co/f2jMjVBKwG — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) November 28, 2023

10.

Tell me you’ve never been to the British Museum without saying you’ve never been to the British Museum (or Natural History Museum ) https://t.co/rB8fNTjKME — Edward Clarke (@edwardclarke) November 29, 2023

11.

It’d be like the French giving away the Eiffel Tower. https://t.co/OaNlL4fF4b pic.twitter.com/eXqJYwmvQ1 — Tim Brock (@TimBrock_DtD) November 29, 2023

12.

"Giving away the Elgin Marbles would strike at the very foundations of the British Museum" says @ConHome, who care so much about this issue that they've actually used a picture of the Natural History Museum. So that's nice.#c4News https://t.co/fJ2I17Rbn6 pic.twitter.com/JqiKZG6cTv — I Am Incorrigible also on Bluesky, threads & masto (@ImIncorrigible) November 28, 2023

13.

Oh ffs. Labour has a mole inside the Tory social media team https://t.co/FWz5nMi5yL — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) November 29, 2023

14.

This is alarming because I go there often and I was hoping that the very foundations of the British Museum were structurally sound and not cobbled together from a few mis-shapen sculptures. https://t.co/Vur3p4CWhI — Tony Yates (@t0nyyates) November 28, 2023

15.

Any old museum picture will do if you don't know what the British Museum actually looks like. Wonder if they think the Elgin Marbles are spherical https://t.co/46Ve3SmDnI — Linda S (@VATskills) November 28, 2023

It’s not the first time the Natural History Museum has suffered from a case of mistaken identity.

Er guys… think you'll find that's Calvin Robinson's church pic.twitter.com/CK7YJGRDw6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 28, 2023

