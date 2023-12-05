Revealed! Gold’s top 10 topical Christmas cracker jokes and they’re proper bang tidy

Sponsored

The hunt for the best topical Christmas cracker joke is over … for another year at least.

TV channel Gold challenged the nation to come up with their best news-based festive funnies and the winner was Chris Douch from Oxfordshire, who came with up this absolute cracker.

Did you hear about the Christmas cake on display in the British Museum? It was Stollen.

Boom!

It’s been quite a year for the British Museum, where it was revealed this summer that thousands of priceless artefacts had been stolen, but at least they ended the year with a bang.

Chris received the top prize of £1,500 towards a holiday, a festive hamper, a box of bespoke Gold Christmas Crackers and a novelty turkey costume from Gold show ‘Blood Actually: A ‘Murder, They Hope’ Mystery’ as worn by Lee Mack.

The top six jokes are included within bespoke boxes of Gold’s Christmas crackers, which will be presented to this year’s winners.

Barbie, Ken, Elon Musk and HS2 all featured in the top 10 winning gags, in Gold’s festive competition which is now in its eleventh rib-tickling year.

Gold challenged the British public to post their original festive gags to X (formerly Twitter), which were then shortlisted by a panel of judges and put to an anonymous public vote of 2,000 British adults.

And here is this year’s top 10 in full!

Did you hear about the Christmas cake on display in the British Museum? It was Stollen. Why is Elon Musk’s Christmas dinner so awkward? He can’t stop talking about his X. Why isn’t Barbie having turkey for Christmas dinner this year? Chic-Ken is enough. Why aren’t any schools allowed to put on a nativity this year? They couldn’t find a stable building. What impact will the 20mph speed limit in Wales have on the charts this year? Chris Rea will be driving home for Easter. What happened to Mark Zuckerberg’s novelty jumper when he had a cage fight with Elon Musk? He was left with nothing but Threads. What’s the difference between The Polar Express and HS2? One’s a fantasy about a train and the other’s a film with Tom Hanks. What did Robert Oppenheimer get Barbie for Christmas? Atomic Kenergy. Why are the train drivers on the naughty list this year? Because they’ve already had three strikes! How does Margot Robbie decorate her Nativity scene? With 3 wise Ken.

Crackers, one and all!

Here’s what comedy critic Bruce Dessau, who led the Gold judging panel, had to say.

‘Despite the tumultuous times of the past year, the British public has once again found the silver, or in this case gold, lining in some cheerful jokes. ‘This year’s modern Christmas cracker jokes, spanning from cultural hit Barbenheimer and the misadventures of Parisian bed bugs, to seemingly never-ending strikes and terrible train woes, prove that we are a nation with an unwaveringly inventive sense of humour.’

Gerald Casey, Gold channel director, added: