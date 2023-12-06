Celebrity

Anya Taylor-Joy trying to take a selfie on someone else’s Android phone is the most we’ve ever related to a Hollywood star

John Plunkett. Updated December 6th, 2023

It’s not often we relate to a Hollywood movie star. Scratch that, we have never, ever related to anything a Hollywood movie star does or feels.

Until now.

It’s a clip of Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit, Emma, Last Night in Soho and all the rest – being asked to take a selfie by a fan on the red carpet.

A fan with an Android phone.

And it’s fair to say it wasn’t straightforward.

Checkmate!

And it prompted no end of comments as you might imagine. Here are just a few of them …

Source @PopCrave