Anya Taylor-Joy trying to take a selfie on someone else’s Android phone is the most we’ve ever related to a Hollywood star
It’s not often we relate to a Hollywood movie star. Scratch that, we have never, ever related to anything a Hollywood movie star does or feels.
Until now.
It’s a clip of Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit, Emma, Last Night in Soho and all the rest – being asked to take a selfie by a fan on the red carpet.
A fan with an Android phone.
And it’s fair to say it wasn’t straightforward.
Anya Taylor-Joy attempting a selfie on fan’s Android.
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2023
Checkmate!
And it prompted no end of comments as you might imagine. Here are just a few of them …
this was heartbreaking to watch
— ɅLFIE (@Degen_Alfie) December 5, 2023
Apple’s next ad campaign is just this playing on a loop https://t.co/mTyfPhVWyt
— Benedict Townsend (@BenedictTown) December 5, 2023
i literally don’t know why BUT this is SOO funny to me LMFAOOOO
— IQRA (@iqrytweets) December 5, 2023
no horror story has ever made me feel
as uncomfortable as this video just did https://t.co/4fhwkiGL8M
— ً (@HailEternal) December 5, 2023
The owner when she handed back the 'locked' phone pic.twitter.com/l92jWBuzDa
— O.J.Ξ KΞLLY⚡ (@1Jahcares) December 5, 2023
This is worth $3.67B in marketing for Apple
(via @darrenrovell) https://t.co/J4fp9rVG2Y
— bobby yaga (gooch) (@bobgoochman) December 5, 2023
She really said https://t.co/lMoYsBzB9H pic.twitter.com/Tb2GMe4xHh
— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 5, 2023
my girl has never seen a galaxy
— ☆ Scary ☆ (@DETENTIONFAIRY) December 5, 2023
That man is crying his way to the Apple Store
— Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) December 5, 2023
I would have handed it right back the second I was it was an android
— Cᴀʀᴛɪᴇʀ. (@CartiersSaint) December 5, 2023
Life of the Android user pic.twitter.com/iTvbtwiFq9 https://t.co/09kSCkX1Tx
— S.S.D.D. (@nuejaebs) December 5, 2023
Source @PopCrave