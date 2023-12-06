Anya Taylor-Joy trying to take a selfie on someone else’s Android phone is the most we’ve ever related to a Hollywood star

Celebrity

It’s not often we relate to a Hollywood movie star. Scratch that, we have never, ever related to anything a Hollywood movie star does or feels.

Until now.

It’s a clip of Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit, Emma, Last Night in Soho and all the rest – being asked to take a selfie by a fan on the red carpet.

A fan with an Android phone.

And it’s fair to say it wasn’t straightforward.

Anya Taylor-Joy attempting a selfie on fan’s Android.

pic.twitter.com/rfHgIAnmEm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2023

Checkmate!

And it prompted no end of comments as you might imagine. Here are just a few of them …

1.

this was heartbreaking to watch — ɅLFIE (@Degen_Alfie) December 5, 2023

2.

Apple’s next ad campaign is just this playing on a loop https://t.co/mTyfPhVWyt — Benedict Townsend (@BenedictTown) December 5, 2023

3.

i literally don’t know why BUT this is SOO funny to me LMFAOOOO — IQRA (@iqrytweets) December 5, 2023

4.

no horror story has ever made me feel

as uncomfortable as this video just did https://t.co/4fhwkiGL8M — ‎ ً (@HailEternal) December 5, 2023

5.

The owner when she handed back the 'locked' phone pic.twitter.com/l92jWBuzDa — O.J.Ξ KΞLLY⚡ (@1Jahcares) December 5, 2023

6.

This is worth $3.67B in marketing for Apple (via @darrenrovell) https://t.co/J4fp9rVG2Y — bobby yaga (gooch) (@bobgoochman) December 5, 2023

7.

8.

my girl has never seen a galaxy — ☆ Scary ☆ (@DETENTIONFAIRY) December 5, 2023

9.

That man is crying his way to the Apple Store — Fer Rouq (@Socialoutcast49) December 5, 2023

10.

I would have handed it right back the second I was it was an android — Cᴀʀᴛɪᴇʀ. (@CartiersSaint) December 5, 2023

11.

Source @PopCrave