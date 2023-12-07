This pregnant woman had a hilariously NSFW response to her pushy mother-in-law’s demand to be at the birth
It’s a long time since comedians could get a guaranteed laugh by ranting about ‘the mother-in-law’, but after reading this post by uReadyPreparation5472, we reckon she has the right to do a full hour-long stand-up routine on the topic, then come back for an encore.
She posted –
AITA for telling my husband that he has to let my dad witness his colonoscopy?
It’s quite long, but well worth the read.
My mother-in-law wants to be in the room when I give birth. She is an unpleasant and pushy woman and none of her own daughters have allowed her near them when they gave birth. My sisters-in-law are all at least twelve years older than my husband and are all done having kids. I am the last chance for my mother-in-law to see the birth of a grandchild.
I have zero interest in letting that judgemental old woman see me down there. She has objected to me from the beginning because I have tattoos and am not in any way interested in being a stay at home wife. I have a lot of tattoos and a career I plan on continuing. And I have tattoos down there that are none of her business.
My husband is her baby boy. He is a good husband and has stood up for me against her many times. When she tried to interfere with our wedding he put his foot down. When she tried to convince him that we should move to his hometown where he could work from but I would not be able to find an employer in my line of work he said no because my career is important to me and, while we can live off of his earnings and the cost of living is lower in his home town, our combined earnings are much better all together.
She has started crying to him that all she wants is to see a grandchild being born. All her friends have experienced it and she wants it. He is starting to crumble under her emotional blackmail.
So I made it clear that the only way I would agree was if, before the birth, my husband made arrangements for my father to witness him getting a colonoscopy. He would need a ride anyways so two birds one stone you know. He said I’m being ridiculous but I said none of my brothers would let my dad see them getting a camera shoved up their ass and he felt left out.
He finally understood my point but his mother is upset that I used such a stupid comparison. She says that it isn’t the same thing at all. I offered to change it to me watching her get a Brazilian wax and she hasn’t called in a week.
I know seeing a baby being born might be her dream but I am not interested.
AITA?
This needs to be made into a TV show. You won’t be surprised that not a single person thought she was ‘the asshole’.
Alright, this is among the funniest AITAHs I have ever come across. NTA, and congratulations on a really smart move!
IS_IT_SHITTY
Haha NTA you’re fucking amazing. Your body your rules
foxco
The Brazilian bit is perfect. NTA. Congratulations on motherhood! You are going to be an incredibly wonderful role model for your kid/kids!
JackParadise1
Giving birth is not a spectator sport. No means no.
gemmygem86
Hahahaha you pulled that off perfectly.
NTA
TSdaBeast
I didn’t even want to see myself give birth…..
ragdoll1022
NTA. Your comparison was perfect and and your feelings are reasonable. And frankly your husband doesn’t really get a say.
glassgrl1021
NTA
You know when people used to say “you must be fun at parties” as an insult. Well, you must be actual fun at parties. I wanna hang out with you. Definitely not the asshole.
Medical-Gate-5721
I admire people who think of the witty riposte at the right, timely moment. Rather than me, who thinks of it in the shower 3 days later.
Tarc0917
NTA. That was a champ response!
Mountain-cat-cold
Frozefoots had some advice.
Tell your OB-GYN and midwife that she is to not be allowed entry. They will protect you – nobody messes with a protective midwife!
After reading the post, we suspect M-I-L won’t be messing with her daughter-in-law, either.
READ MORE
This tale of a pushy right-handed mother-in-law is triggering lefties everywhere