27 of the most glorious British and Irish regional terms for being drunk

If, as the saying goes, the Eskimos have an infinite number of words for ‘snow’, then Brits and Irish people have a correspondingly infinite vocabulary for ‘drunk’.

So when the good people of The Fence asked people for their favourite regional terms for being drunk, the replies came in thick and fast, and boy, are they glorious.

We’re putting together a map of regional terms for being drunk and discovering just how many there are we’d never previously heard. So, whether leathered or foxed, mortal or mortagious, what are the best – and the most specifically regional – Terms Of Em-beer-ment you know? pic.twitter.com/hld79pZkIA — The Fence Magazine (@The_Fence_Mag) October 9, 2024

Enjoy (hic!).

1.

Pissed, wasted, bladdered, plastered, smashed, off your face, legless, trollied, merry, zonked, hammered, sloshed, sozzled, tipsy, out of it, wrecked, steaming, three sheets to the wind, off your trolley. — Dr Iain Overton (@iainoverton) October 9, 2024

2.

Glasgow: Bevvied

Steaming

Aff yer heid

Buckled But pretty much just your common or garden “pished” https://t.co/ptWmVnJOHu — Sandy (@NandySelson) October 10, 2024

3.

Mad wi it — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) October 9, 2024

4.

‘Blocked’ is still the go-to from my teen years in Derry, and travels further south have rendered me partial to “langers” but I don’t feel like any term quite hits the spot like Dublin’s “gargled” which has a simply exquisite mouthfeel. https://t.co/xRBkBZXfDd — The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) October 9, 2024

5.

Don’t know if it’s specific to Devon, where I’m from, but we used to say cabbaged. And for the properly paralytic: cunted. — Fiona Sturges (@FionaSturges) October 9, 2024

6

very specific to my Welsh old man but he always used to say tired and emotional. — ben james (@BenjaminJames27) October 9, 2024

7.

In York it was paggered. — Sophie Heawood (@heawood) October 10, 2024

8.

pished (*not* ‘pissed’ – a very important distinction) — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) October 9, 2024

9.

You gotta hand to the Aussies cos “fuckeyed” is such a good one https://t.co/ZWw4dqiBHU — TC (@tctc89) October 9, 2024

10.

Honestly I am still really partial to blootered https://t.co/OWjwYAPbus — Samantha (@arcuaria) October 9, 2024

11.

Stotious (Ireland) — Eoghan Mór (@hibernoanglais) October 9, 2024

12.