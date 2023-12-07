News

Nick Robinson’s magnificent demolition of ‘poison-spreading’ Suella Braverman had everyone stood up applauding

John Plunkett. Updated December 7th, 2023

A day after Suella Brakeman made another ‘not resignation I was sacked’ statement in the House of Commons, she was on Radio 4’s Today programme talking to Nick Robinson.

Braverman has denied plotting against Rishi Sunak – she’s just doing a very good impression – and said she wants the PM to lead the Conservatives into the next election. Right.

And we’ve often had cause to think the Today programme isn’t what it was back in the day, and it probably isn’t.

But this moment from Braverman’s interview with the BBC’s former political editor Robinson has just gone wildly viral because it was just magnificent.

Bravo, Nick Robinson!

