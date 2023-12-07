Nick Robinson’s magnificent demolition of ‘poison-spreading’ Suella Braverman had everyone stood up applauding

News

A day after Suella Brakeman made another ‘not resignation I was sacked’ statement in the House of Commons, she was on Radio 4’s Today programme talking to Nick Robinson.

Braverman has denied plotting against Rishi Sunak – she’s just doing a very good impression – and said she wants the PM to lead the Conservatives into the next election. Right.

And we’ve often had cause to think the Today programme isn’t what it was back in the day, and it probably isn’t.

But this moment from Braverman’s interview with the BBC’s former political editor Robinson has just gone wildly viral because it was just magnificent.

Bravo, Nick Robinson!

Here it is in full,

That Nick Robinson monologue to Suella Braverman was quite something … pic.twitter.com/8zhjxaNalC — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) December 7, 2023

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

She really is THAT Twitter troll that just spews racist nonsense and pulled up on facts replies “TRUTH HURTS”. https://t.co/uApa6Ry6WB — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) December 7, 2023

From the moment she was sacked as Home Sec (and no doubt long before) Braverman’s had her eye on the top job. She’s essentially on the campaign trail now, but why give her airtime? Don’t facilitate her play for PM. She’s an awful person who shouldn’t be anywhere near politics. https://t.co/iMAnFcn1iS — Moog (@a_toots) December 7, 2023

Wasn't going to listen to Suella Braverman's interview on #r4today but so glad I did – she was deliciously destroyed by Nick Robinson Her political knickers are now currently wrapped around one ankle and the heel of one shoe – perilously close to tripping her up, with any luck — Julie Street (@Juliest101) December 7, 2023

Nick Robinson to Braverman, “isn’t the truth that you’re a headline grabber who does it by spreading poison even within your own party?” pic.twitter.com/64mnsc4L6j — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) December 7, 2023

