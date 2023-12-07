19 posts of no confidence after Robert Jenrick’s shock resignation over ‘too weak’ Rwanda plan

Politics

The Government’s poorly thought-out Rwanda policy may be the thing that takes down Rishi Sunak.

The plan to send some asylum seekers to be processed in the country hit another stumbling block when it was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court on the grounds of being unsafe. To address this, the Home Secretary James Cleverly went out there to draw up a new agreement.

British taxpayers will bear extra costs after signing asylum treaty with Rwanda, home secretary James Cleverly says, adding that govt is not pursuing “cheap and quick popularity". Full story by @syalrajeev https://t.co/Ls8VbkU8OL — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 5, 2023

‘Emergency legislation’ will be put to the Commons today, which would effectively declare Rwanda a safe country and undermine the Human Rights Act.

Middle ground on “emergency” immigration law likely to disapply the domestic human rights act but not international law Several gvt sources very firm they don’t want to leave the ECHR https://t.co/ocfk5r8tWH — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 6, 2023

James Cleverly has been to Rwanda to sign a new asylum treaty Then he will pass 'emergency' legislation to make what is illegal, legal Thus bypassing the high court This is what dictatorships do#Rwanda pic.twitter.com/QimXLW3nKx — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) December 5, 2023

I don't know what the fuss is about. According to the Home Secretary, Rwanda is great. If anything, it's going to make *more* immigrants come over on small boats because it's the most reliable way to get to Kigali. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) December 6, 2023

As the UK hovered on the edge of including an intention to ignore the Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights, Rwanda issued a warning about doing anything that might breach international law.

BREAKING: Rwanda government threatens to pull out of the deal if it does not adhere to international law. Hugely problematic – and potentially humiliating – for govt if its partner country decides the deal is too toxic. Statement below pic.twitter.com/2pGfxNwKXp — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 6, 2023

Paul Kagame's administration, which kidnaps and tortures political opponents like Paul Rusesabagina, is now taking the moral high ground in dealings with the UK government. And it is people who constantly claim to be 'patriots' that have let him do so. Shame on them all. https://t.co/tW71F2aZ6g — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 6, 2023

Amidst the chaos, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick gave Sunak another headache to contend with by resigning on principle, because the new legislation wouldn’t promise to break international law.

It is with great sadness that I have written to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Minister for Immigration. I cannot continue in my position when I have such strong disagreements with the direction of the Government’s policy on immigration. pic.twitter.com/Zg3ezFJr8t — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) December 6, 2023

The mess could lead to letters of no confidence in the PM, potentially triggering a leadership contest.

The internet reacted.

1.

BREAKING Robert Jenrick has resigned. I guess the Rwanda debacle wasn't breaking enough international laws for his liking ‍♀️ General Election NOW https://t.co/2dOuB1lXio — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 6, 2023

2.

Imagine being so bad at Prime Ministering that getting shot of Honest Bob Jenrick is seen as a *bad* thing. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 6, 2023

3.

Farewell, Jenners. Jenny From The Block. Jenrique Iglesias. Jenneration X. Will never forget that time you stuck your bum in the Pizza Hut salad bar, nor your uncompromising stance on migration. Big one coming through. See you on the other side, Baberaham Lincoln. https://t.co/RNGSV7Ze1V — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) December 6, 2023

4.

It is with great delight that I have read this letter to the Prime Minister tendering the resignation of the Minister for Immigration. I cannot stop laughing when I have such strong disagreements with every single one of the Government’s policies. https://t.co/rauommw8X6 — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) December 6, 2023

5.

Rishi Sunak: I will disregard international law in order to get the Rwanda deal through Rwanda: actually mate that's a bit far, even for us Robert Jenrick: NOT FAR ENOUGH FOR ME — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) December 6, 2023

6.

The writing was on the wall for Jenrick.

So he had it painted over, because it looked too friendly. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 6, 2023

7.

That awful Robert Jenrick has resigned. All part of the plan of course. They will stop at nothing to destroy what’s left of their party; it’s Tory extinction time. Excellent. — Brendan May (@bmay) December 6, 2023

8.

has Robert Jenrick resigned because the Rwanda bill is too stupid or not stupid enough? confused — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 6, 2023

9.

Things I will miss more than Robert Jenrick: • Bone Marrow Biopsies

• Scrappy-Doo

• Acid Jazz

• Dial-Up Internet

• Bruce Forsyth rapping on You Bet! — Jason (@NickMotown) December 6, 2023

10.