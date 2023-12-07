Politics

19 posts of no confidence after Robert Jenrick’s shock resignation over ‘too weak’ Rwanda plan

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 7th, 2023

The Government’s poorly thought-out Rwanda policy may be the thing that takes down Rishi Sunak.

The plan to send some asylum seekers to be processed in the country hit another stumbling block when it was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court on the grounds of being unsafe. To address this, the Home Secretary James Cleverly went out there to draw up a new agreement.

‘Emergency legislation’ will be put to the Commons today, which would effectively declare Rwanda a safe country and undermine the Human Rights Act.

As the UK hovered on the edge of including an intention to ignore the Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights, Rwanda issued a warning about doing anything that might breach international law.

Amidst the chaos, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick gave Sunak another headache to contend with by resigning on principle, because the new legislation wouldn’t promise to break international law.

The mess could lead to letters of no confidence in the PM, potentially triggering a leadership contest.

The internet reacted.

