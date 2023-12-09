Entertainment

Who doesn’t like a good optical illusion? Don’t all answer at once – just check out this one shared by the always informative Massimo, which we’ve seen before but still gets us every time.

See if you can find the circles.

This is called the Coffer illusion. In this image there are 16 circles. Can you find them? pic.twitter.com/dEapesBwBX — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 3, 2023

The image really had people scratching their heads.

1.

It’s amazing how they can be blindingly obvious one minute and still disappear on you again just to wreck your head https://t.co/rLvLR1TIlr — Alan Kelly (@akellyucc) December 3, 2023

2.

All I saw was straight lines and then suddenly… https://t.co/y6gP1mKgAg — Darius Benson (@MrLegenDarius) December 4, 2023

3.

The Colfer illusion… things exist that you may not immediately see https://t.co/Ql2GCGrkTV — Colette Colfer (@ColetteColfer) December 4, 2023

4.

Would be really fascinating to study whether people who live in more natural areas without human imposed angled geometries see the circles more readily. https://t.co/3HMhmO2rke — ClassyEarlGrey (@ClassyEarlGrey) December 5, 2023

5.

Once you find one

The whole picture changes https://t.co/srYq3aHaCN — mushy peanut (@HDireh) December 4, 2023

6.

Incredible! Despite seeing the circles on a previous occasion it still took me several minutes to find them this time. https://t.co/UVkHr9bBl3 — J_ohn Rice ☘️ (@GoogleMcGurgle) December 3, 2023

7.

I was looking and looking. This is ridiculous there are no circles. Wrong! Once you see them, you can’t unsee them. https://t.co/WP4dKDiHsm — Sonya Dunne (@_sonyadunne) December 4, 2023

8.

I use this every semester to teach rhetoric & perspective-taking. All semester long I can ask: Are you only seeing squares right now? https://t.co/5Xo2nFYOFc — Steve Edwards (@The_Big_Quiet) December 3, 2023

We’re not all the same.

I thought this was a trick question because the 16 circles are clear as day in my eyes. https://t.co/RrEwS7tM58 — Tech Bro (by association) (@Onosetalee) December 3, 2023

If that grabbed your attention, have a go at this ‘magic eye’ image.

An autostereogram is a single-image stereogram, designed to create the visual illusion of a 3D scene from a two-dimensional image. Often called 'Magic Eye', not everyone is able to see the hidden image. But you can use a trick: https://t.co/Vf1wbN0neM pic.twitter.com/ldJ4WnR4nJ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 12, 2023

Click through for the solution.