Sharon Stone’s hilarious story of Steven Seagal being put in his place is 38 seconds very well spent
Here’s a bit of showbiz stardust to make your day go with a bang.
It’s the great Sharon Stone asked about the perils of dealing with assholes – or arseholes if you insist – in Hollywood. It prompted her to remember this tale of Steven Seagal in Cannes and it’s 38 seconds very well spent.
#sharonstone #theladygang #totalrecallmovie #ladygangpodcast #stuntdouble #stevensegal #podcastclips #sharonstoneedit
Just in case that’s tricky to watch …
Sharon Stone telling a story about Arnie’s body double putting Steven Seagal in his place at Cannes pic.twitter.com/uex1bX7uZA
The content, the delivery … that gets a 5 star review from us.
And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.
Sven is a legend in his own right. I would have paid anything to see that. pic.twitter.com/D9X9oQVmoJ
It should be noted (and it’s mentioned in Stone’s memoir) that Sven Ole Thorsen was also dating Grace Jones at the time. https://t.co/qzRMeoQphl
My boy Tigris of Gaul suffers no fools pic.twitter.com/fcb7RBTV9V
Sharon Stone is a classic old school celebrity, who understands a saucy anecdote is far more impressive than a "let's pretend everyone is nice" interview.
I love her. https://t.co/AjKNpZ2RqG
It's the early 90s. You're Steven Seagal. You're telling Sharon Stone to move further away from you. https://t.co/1M8vcsJRYM
What the fuck was Steven Seagal doing at Cannes in the first place?!
Finding his Chi…
And you can find the man himself – Sven, not Seagal – here!
Another amazing story of Steven Seagal getting clowned on https://t.co/zjr5V34KFq
