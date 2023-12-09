Celebrity

Sharon Stone’s hilarious story of Steven Seagal being put in his place is 38 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2023

Here’s a bit of showbiz stardust to make your day go with a bang.

It’s the great Sharon Stone asked about the perils of dealing with assholes – or arseholes if you insist – in Hollywood. It prompted her to remember this tale of Steven Seagal in Cannes and it’s 38 seconds very well spent.

@theladygang Replying to @Luminaria how big is your chi? #sharonstone #theladygang #totalrecallmovie #ladygangpodcast #stuntdouble #stevensegal #podcastclips #sharonstoneedit ♬ original sound – The LadyGang

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

The content, the delivery … that gets a 5 star review from us.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

And you can find the man himself – Sven, not Seagal – here!

Source TikTok @theladygang
@TheGMcConnachie