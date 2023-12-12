Entertainment

Jamie Oliver increased his own stock considerably with this devastating knockback to Jake Humphrey

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 12th, 2023

With his extensive array of Christmas dinner tips and recipes, this is Jamie Oliver‘s prime season and he’s popping up everywhere on the media.

When he appeared on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, he found himself in a surreal triangle with Chris and sports presenter-turned-podcaster, Jake Humphrey.

Watch what happened.

Chris Moyles: So, let’s do some questions. The first one comes from a man called Jake Humphrey.

Jamie Oliver: Hi, Jake.

Jake Humphrey: Jamie Oliver, please can you come on the High Performance podcast and please can you get Chris to get you to say yes or no live on the radio so therefore it’s contractually binding. We don’t pay a fee, thanks.

Jamie: Absolutely not.

via GIPHY

The most prestigious PR company couldn’t have come up with a better way to warm public opinion towards the celebrity chef, as the reactions on Twitter/X show.

We tip our hats to Dave Aloo for this beauty.

