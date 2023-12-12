Jamie Oliver increased his own stock considerably with this devastating knockback to Jake Humphrey

Entertainment

With his extensive array of Christmas dinner tips and recipes, this is Jamie Oliver‘s prime season and he’s popping up everywhere on the media.

When he appeared on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, he found himself in a surreal triangle with Chris and sports presenter-turned-podcaster, Jake Humphrey.

Watch what happened.

Jamie Oliver completely mugging off Jake Humphrey is the feel good content I didn’t know I needed. pic.twitter.com/5Fz57DZEnI — L.i.am (@GilesyL14) December 11, 2023

Chris Moyles: So, let’s do some questions. The first one comes from a man called Jake Humphrey. Jamie Oliver: Hi, Jake. Jake Humphrey: Jamie Oliver, please can you come on the High Performance podcast and please can you get Chris to get you to say yes or no live on the radio so therefore it’s contractually binding. We don’t pay a fee, thanks. Jamie: Absolutely not.

via GIPHY

The most prestigious PR company couldn’t have come up with a better way to warm public opinion towards the celebrity chef, as the reactions on Twitter/X show.

The clammy neediness followed by the succinct retort. It’s the most delicious thing Jamie Oliver ever done https://t.co/ZHBVBAcm3m — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 11, 2023

DON'T MAKE ME START TO LIKE JAMIE OLIVER https://t.co/Vl3GFYP8oi — Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) December 11, 2023

Step closer to forgiving Jamie Oliver for getting rid of Turkey Twizzlers https://t.co/CGuWW8hdHf — Tom (@thomas_wilson95) December 11, 2023

Rare Jamie Oliver W — Deliveroo (@Deliveroo) December 11, 2023

Hmmm I'm not sure I'm ready to remove Jamie Oliver from my *redacted word* list but he's made a compelling case for his removal https://t.co/dmXLy6Bjgn — Jim Burke (@Barcajim3) December 11, 2023

Mr Jamie Oliver, I owe you an apology. https://t.co/WZc73YLtO9 — Evan (@EvanMcFarlane) December 11, 2023

Alright the mugging off is funny but the desperation from Jake is even funnier https://t.co/CUIcQBI29Q — Emily✨ (@_emilyoram) December 11, 2023

We tip our hats to Dave Aloo for this beauty.

So turns out Jamie Oliver’s best Christmas roast is Jake Humphrey https://t.co/ZRW0kCJHNc — Dave Aloo (@DaveAloo) December 11, 2023

