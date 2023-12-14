Rishi Sunak took a thorough savaging from Chris Bryant at PMQs – and his response gets an F
Rishi Sunak wasn’t having a happy time at Wednesday’s PMQs – or an honest one.
He claimed his Government is growing the economy. The ONS says it just contracted by 0.3%.
He said the new immigration earnings threshhold of £38,000 is the median salary. The ONS says the median salary is £29,000.
He claimed to have delivered the largest tax cuts in a generation. The IFS insists that when budget changes are implemented, UK taxes will be the highest since World War II.
He insisted that he had halved inflation. The Bank of England, which is an independent body, is in charge of controlling inflation.
He said child poverty had fallen by hundreds of thousands. The UN says that child poverty in the UK has risen by 20% since 2014.
Don’t even get us started on what he said about the increase in numbers of police officers.
After a pasting from Keir Starmer, Sunak took this question from the MP for Rhondda, Chris Bryant, referencing his evidence to the Covid Inquiry.
Labour's @RhonddaBryant:
"What's worse? Losing WhatsApp messages as a tech bro, losing £11.8bn to fraud as chancellor, presiding over the biggest fall in living standards in history or desperately clinging onto power when you're even more unpopular than Boris Johnson?"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/DZkL0IH4mV
— Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) December 13, 2023
Let’s just see that again –
“What’s worse? Losing your WhatsApp messages as a tech bro, losing £11.8 billion to fraud as Chancellor, presiding over the biggest fall in living standards in our history, or desperately clinging onto power when you become even more unpopular than Boris Johnson?”
Full marks for that public evisceration; instant fail for the irrelevant, pre-planned response.
These reactions say it all.
1.
The best take down of a "forgetful", ineffectual, unelected, unfit Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak owned by Chris Bryant at #PMQs @RhonddaBryant https://t.co/VssK3MOiMz
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 13, 2023
2.
Two days in a row @RhonddaBryant on in HoC. Serious points made well … https://t.co/oP00JWTnlU
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 13, 2023
3.
Beautiful! @RhonddaBryant should never have to buy another drink for the next year off the back of that!
I'd quite cheerfully stand the man a pint or two for that roasting! The comeback was so rubbish as well.
Sunak was skewered right and proper!!
— Andy Murdoch (@AndyM1961) December 13, 2023
4.
Delivering what, exactly? Pointless PR stunts and embarrassing excuses, with a bonus package of scandal and corruption… chucked into our porch with all the care of an Evri courier after an afternoon booting boxes around the back of a truck. https://t.co/5OvgPcCoAt
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 13, 2023
5.
Brilliant and blistering question from .@RhonddaBryant at #PMQs today. https://t.co/abWTmFmisB
— @[email protected] (@lunaperla) December 13, 2023
6.
One of Rishi Sunak’s many failings as a politician is his inability to think on his feet – he completely lacks verbal dexterity. Worse – he is incapable of humour, spontaneity or any lightness of touch. https://t.co/bYE71k1Gi1
— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) December 13, 2023
7.
Masterclass from @RhonddaBryant #GTTO #GTTONow #TorySkipFire https://t.co/ACvV5DrRZW
— James Allerton (@Jamezall) December 13, 2023
8.
I'm going to go with the same approach when I'm in trouble at work.
HR: Why did you take £500 from petty cash?
Me: Lets not concentrate on that, what matters most is delivering for our customers
— Andrew ✌️ (@andycollie25) December 13, 2023
9.
I’m glad someone has mentioned the loss of WhatsApp messages directly to him!!!!
— Gilmount101 (@gilmount101) December 13, 2023
10.
The issue is that all Sunak delivers is lies.
He never "lost" his WhatsApp's,
The economy is NOT growing,
Taxes are NOT lower,
Destitution is going up, not down.
The angry little man relies on the arcane rule of not being called a liar to lie.
Endlessly & shamelessly. https://t.co/DllWjSKJ8d
— John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) December 13, 2023
11.
Brutal but spot on. https://t.co/NWPj3l8oSb
— Henrietta WM (@henrietta_22) December 13, 2023
Jon Sellers had an equally brutal assessment of the PM’s capabilities.
I wouldn't trust the PM to deliver a Christmas card to No.11 Downing Street without losing it
— Jon Sellers (@jonsellers76) December 13, 2023
It’s a pity, because he’d be more useful helping to deal with the Christmas rush in postal services than whatever it is he’s doing now.
We’ll be keeping an eye on the results of this poll.
I asked Sunak ‘what’s worse?
1. Losing WhatsApp messages as a ‘tech bro’;
2. Losing £11bn to fraud as Chancellor;
3. Presiding over the biggest ever fall in living standards;
or
4. Desperately clinging to power when you’re even less popular than Johnson?
What do you think?
— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) December 13, 2023
Source Adam J Schwarz Image Screengrab