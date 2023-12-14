Rishi Sunak took a thorough savaging from Chris Bryant at PMQs – and his response gets an F

He claimed his Government is growing the economy. The ONS says it just contracted by 0.3%.

He said the new immigration earnings threshhold of £38,000 is the median salary. The ONS says the median salary is £29,000.

He claimed to have delivered the largest tax cuts in a generation. The IFS insists that when budget changes are implemented, UK taxes will be the highest since World War II.

He insisted that he had halved inflation. The Bank of England, which is an independent body, is in charge of controlling inflation.

He said child poverty had fallen by hundreds of thousands. The UN says that child poverty in the UK has risen by 20% since 2014.