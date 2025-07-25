Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

We’re not the kind of people who subscribe to the concept of Friyay, but we certainly understand the sentiments, and we like to celebrate the arrival of the weekend by sharing our favourite funny things from Twitter.

This week’s round-up has something for everyone – apart from miserable tossers – so we hope you can find something to make you laugh.

Share your favourites to spread the joy.

1.

Not a fan of Gladiator 2, but I did like Pedro Pascal’s black-and-blue outfit pic.twitter.com/P1CFuCSDEa — John A. Douglas (@J0hnADouglas) July 19, 2025

2.

Thank christ for that *removes shorts from head* pic.twitter.com/2ep3wkUhZE — Rainy (@rainy101) July 19, 2025

3.

Standing desk usage so far: time sitting: 90%

time standing: 5%

time accidentally hitting the button that makes it go up and down: 117% — meghan (@deloisivete) July 23, 2025

4.

It's important to randomly act bored and indifferent towards your cats so they understand how that feels. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 23, 2025

5.

Imagine Pinocchio roasting you for 5 mins straight & his nose hasn't moved an inch — ໊ (@soigomaa) July 21, 2025

6.

What separates us from the other animals is our ability to trust a tiger to sell us breakfast cereal. — SentientBunnySuit (@SuitSentient) July 22, 2025

7.

my gf can speak french and my new bit is i keep saying 'Je m'appelle' in different tones and to mean anything. she'll be like 'do you want a coffee' and i say 'Je m'appelle :)' so far she hasnt really called it out, probably hoping i stop. Je m'appelle unfortunately for her — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) July 24, 2025

8.

Oh no I really hope Bill Clinton isn’t in the Epstein files, I’ll have to get rid of my Bill Clinton hat and my Bill Clinton sneakers and my Bill Clinton cologne and my Bill Clinton watch and take down my Bill Clinton flag and I’ll have to delete my Bill Clinton nft trading cards — Lauren Rinaldi ‍♀️ (@LRinaldiArt) July 24, 2025

9.

10.

SHE SAID YES!!!

(I asked her if I was bothering her) — Cinnamonster is taking bad selfies (16/100) (@cinnibop) July 23, 2025

11.

The Wheels on the Bus was written in 1937 but motorised buses date back to the 1890s. There was a forty year period where people were just getting on buses with no idea of what was going to happen. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) July 22, 2025

12.