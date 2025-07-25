Looking back at 12 things kids used to happily do in the ‘80s that would be quite shocking nowadays

Exclusive 1980s

Parenting was a bit different back in the ’80s – in quite a few ways. We’ve come up with a few things that kids used to do way back then that, nowadays, would probably be quite shocking.

1. Go out to play all day, with no way of being contacted, and only come home when it was getting dark.

2. Walk to and from Junior school alone.

3. Buy cigarettes for their parents.

4. Not be made to wear any sun cream.

5. Stay home alone at a young age.

6. Watch completely unsuitable films for their age group.

7. Babysit when they weren’t even at senior school age yet.

8. Be in houses and cars with people smoking around them.

9. Not always wear seatbelts in cars.

10. Not wear a helmet when riding a bike.

11. Stay in the car while their parents went to do an errand.

12. Play in absolute death trap playgrounds.

Did we miss any?

Image Screenshot