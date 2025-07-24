Entertainment donald trump paramount south park

Oh my God! They eviscerated Donald! After signing a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount, South Park’s 27th season premiere went straight for the President’s weak points

Saul Hutson. Updated July 24th, 2025

Ever since Donald Trump took office, the Commander in Cheeto and the media world have been locked in a variety of legal battles. At the center of almost all of them is one simple issue: people on TV aren’t saying nice things about the President.

From news organizations to late night, Trump has taken aim at anyone who dare say something unflattering about his slow dismantling of the country. First, it was CBS’s 60 Minutes, in a lawsuit with Paramount. Then last week, that escalated to the decision to completely shutter The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, again, owned by Paramount. The cancelation was a drastic action that caught everyone in Washington and Hollywood off guard.

Well, those might’ve just been the appetizer. Yesterday, the 27th season of South Park finally kicked off. It came on the heels of the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, signing a new $1.5 billion deal with Paramount. You may find this shocking, but the premier featured President Trump prominently, and not flatteringly.

Amongst the Trump scenes, the President was seen in bed with satan discussing Jeffrey Epstein and exposed in a nude portrait. More than one scene featured full frontal nudity, including a live action parody.

Needless to say, it was all hilarious and frequently NSFW. The internet rejoiced. Here are the best comments pointing out the juxtaposition of earning over a billion dollars from a media company just to spend 22 minutes tearing down its puppet master publicly.

