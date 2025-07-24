Oh my God! They eviscerated Donald! After signing a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount, South Park’s 27th season premiere went straight for the President’s weak points

Entertainment donald trump paramount south park

Ever since Donald Trump took office, the Commander in Cheeto and the media world have been locked in a variety of legal battles. At the center of almost all of them is one simple issue: people on TV aren’t saying nice things about the President.

From news organizations to late night, Trump has taken aim at anyone who dare say something unflattering about his slow dismantling of the country. First, it was CBS’s 60 Minutes, in a lawsuit with Paramount. Then last week, that escalated to the decision to completely shutter The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, again, owned by Paramount. The cancelation was a drastic action that caught everyone in Washington and Hollywood off guard.

CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons. Watch and share his message. pic.twitter.com/Rz7HcWFLYM — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2025

Well, those might’ve just been the appetizer. Yesterday, the 27th season of South Park finally kicked off. It came on the heels of the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, signing a new $1.5 billion deal with Paramount. You may find this shocking, but the premier featured President Trump prominently, and not flatteringly.

Amongst the Trump scenes, the President was seen in bed with satan discussing Jeffrey Epstein and exposed in a nude portrait. More than one scene featured full frontal nudity, including a live action parody.

Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who LOVES the way the South Park guys absolutely cooked trump in their test season premiere, he is going to HATE the accurate size depiction of his tiny member. Be a shame if everyone retweeted this.https://t.co/tiPMSHyR78 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2025

Needless to say, it was all hilarious and frequently NSFW. The internet rejoiced. Here are the best comments pointing out the juxtaposition of earning over a billion dollars from a media company just to spend 22 minutes tearing down its puppet master publicly.

1.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone getting a billion from Paramount and then dropping this. Great stuff.#SouthPark pic.twitter.com/q7CFpb6JOL — Kevin Wozniak (@kevflix) July 24, 2025

2.

The fact that Matt Stone and Trey Parker conned Paramount out of a billion dollars for the streaming rights to the show and THIS is the first episode they do back is insane and one of the reasons why I am ride or die for them. #SouthPark — Logan’s Jorts (@Jonwahizzle) July 24, 2025

3.

Paramount axed Colbert report because Trump didn’t like it, they give $1.5 billion to South Park, who- literally the next day- go after him 10x harder than Colbert ever has. Genius. — Blooms (@Bloomser1) July 24, 2025

4.

5.

Any decent human being after tonight’s #southpark episode. Well done pic.twitter.com/h2lbqPsrl7 — Bwill614 (@BWill614) July 24, 2025

6.

Paramount execs after today’s South Park episode pic.twitter.com/mZzfAs2sbm — Jacob (@wlowosjdndnnd) July 24, 2025

7.

Paramount execs watching South Park pic.twitter.com/L5CFANe2iQ — Renee (@PettyLupone) July 24, 2025

8.

#SouthPark doing this after Paramount, one of the main a$$-kissers of the administration, paid the creators 1.5 Billion dollars is MAGNIFICENT. #southparkseason27 pic.twitter.com/9gvs68U96S — Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) July 24, 2025

9.