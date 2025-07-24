Politics donald trump scotland
The people behind the viral Musk bus stop posters have made sure Scotland is well and truly ready for Trump’s visit
If you haven’t heard of Everyone Hates Elon, also known as People vs Elon, you’ve almost certainly seen images of some of their viral campaigns.
This was the first to grab media attention.
@peoplevselon Elon Musk just helped the far-right in win their best result since WW2 then called them to say congrats. So don’t buy his f*ing cars, yeah? #dontbuyaswasticar #elonmusk ♬ original sound – People Vs Elon
It’s not all about Elon Musk, despite the name.
@peoplevselon it's not rocket science, lads #feminism #amazon #katyperry ♬ original sound – People Vs Elon
Another billionaire on their radar is Donald Trump, who is expected to spend five days in Scotland from Friday, visiting his Turnberry and Menie golf resorts in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire. Ahead of his visit, People vs Elon prepared something special.
@peoplevselon Trump is visiting Scotland THIS WEEK. Here’s a special sign to welcome him when he arrives at his Aberdeen golf course Chip in so Trump & Epstein banners, signs and billboards pop up EVERYWHERE for Donald’s UK visit. The more you donate, the more we can ruin his trip link in bio x #trump #epstein ♬ original sound – People Vs Elon
He may want to have his blood-pressure medicine on hand. TikTok users were very much here for it.
1.
I love the Scottish. They always come through.
JamesScott962
2.
Janey Godley would be proud.
Indydawn4
3.
oh I can’t wait till they tell him what it says.. he’s gonna be big mad.
Haidy
4.
oh my God, I wish I could be there.
Angie Marie
5.
The fact that golf is one of Donald’s loves makes this such Chefs Kiss.
Bravedirt914
Of course, it turned up on Twitter, where it was shown a lot more love.
6.
The Scot’s are getting into good trouble for us. pic.twitter.com/qoT4DxRYHQ
— MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) July 21, 2025
7.
Well played anonymous Scottish person, well played… https://t.co/Qz5Wur0PiC
— Stu Cameron (@stucam7771) July 22, 2025
8.
This wins today’s internet. The decision is final. The Judges also observed that Scotland really has MangoMussolini’s number! https://t.co/H3qZmdUXFP
— A. Jamie Saris (@jamie_saris) July 22, 2025
9.
Just wait till he comes haha, we always plan a welcome for that orange wanker
— Steven Mcnamee (@stevenmcn86) July 22, 2025
10.
Absolutey f*cking brilliant! Bravo and well done whoever did that! I've been posting the still of their efforts all day in Trumpian circles.
— Danny Thompson (@DannyTh46002503) July 22, 2025
11.
Didn't realized convicted felons are allowed into Scotland
— JOSEF HARPER (@josefharper00) July 22, 2025
We fully expect the Scots to honour Janey’s memory when the White House Felon arrives.
Some of my greatest work on Twitter – me 2016 pic.twitter.com/lrxk9lhgXy
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 7, 2024
Follow @peoplevselon to keep track of all their campaigns.
