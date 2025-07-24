The people behind the viral Musk bus stop posters have made sure Scotland is well and truly ready for Trump’s visit

Politics donald trump scotland

If you haven’t heard of Everyone Hates Elon, also known as People vs Elon, you’ve almost certainly seen images of some of their viral campaigns.

This was the first to grab media attention.

It’s not all about Elon Musk, despite the name.

Another billionaire on their radar is Donald Trump, who is expected to spend five days in Scotland from Friday, visiting his Turnberry and Menie golf resorts in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire. Ahead of his visit, People vs Elon prepared something special.

#epstein ♬ original sound – People Vs Elon @peoplevselon Trump is visiting Scotland THIS WEEK. Here’s a special sign to welcome him when he arrives at his Aberdeen golf course Chip in so Trump & Epstein banners, signs and billboards pop up EVERYWHERE for Donald’s UK visit. The more you donate, the more we can ruin his trip link in bio x #trump

He may want to have his blood-pressure medicine on hand. TikTok users were very much here for it.

1.

I love the Scottish. They always come through.

JamesScott962

2.

Janey Godley would be proud.

Indydawn4

3.

oh I can’t wait till they tell him what it says.. he’s gonna be big mad.

Haidy

4.

oh my God, I wish I could be there.

Angie Marie

5.

The fact that golf is one of Donald’s loves makes this such Chefs Kiss.

Bravedirt914

Of course, it turned up on Twitter, where it was shown a lot more love.

6.

The Scot’s are getting into good trouble for us. pic.twitter.com/qoT4DxRYHQ — MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) July 21, 2025

7.

Well played anonymous Scottish person, well played… https://t.co/Qz5Wur0PiC — Stu Cameron (@stucam7771) July 22, 2025

8.

This wins today’s internet. The decision is final. The Judges also observed that Scotland really has MangoMussolini’s number! https://t.co/H3qZmdUXFP — A. Jamie Saris (@jamie_saris) July 22, 2025

9.

Just wait till he comes haha, we always plan a welcome for that orange wanker — Steven Mcnamee (@stevenmcn86) July 22, 2025

10.

Absolutey f*cking brilliant! Bravo and well done whoever did that! I've been posting the still of their efforts all day in Trumpian circles. — Danny Thompson (@DannyTh46002503) July 22, 2025

11.

Didn't realized convicted felons are allowed into Scotland — JOSEF HARPER (@josefharper00) July 22, 2025

We fully expect the Scots to honour Janey’s memory when the White House Felon arrives.

Some of my greatest work on Twitter – me 2016 pic.twitter.com/lrxk9lhgXy — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 7, 2024

Follow @peoplevselon to keep track of all their campaigns.

