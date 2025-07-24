‘When did you realize you weren’t dating a functional adult?’ – 21 tell-tale signs to watch out for

Life dating r/AskUK

If you’ve been with someone for anything over approximately 12 months, you’ll be out of the honeymoon phase and realising that they have some minor faults. A few irritating qualities that niggle you and you might have a bit of a moan about to your mates, perhaps. However, when you hear about how awful some people can be, you’ll look at them anew and remember that, actually, they’re pretty wonderful.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Rich_Expression_4437 asked this:

When did you realize you weren’t dating a functional adult?

And the replies will have you scrambling to tell your other half how much you love and appreciate them.

1.

‘When she said she was on her way to meet me for our date, called and said she was 20 minutes out, and then texted me 7 hours later, ‘I just woke up in my car. I gotta shit real bad’.

What. The. Fuck.

She was 38. We are not still together.’

–Repulsive-Exercise-4

2.

‘One time I was supposed to go on a date with a girl, I think we were both late 20s at the time, and we had been texting all the way up until the time she basically had to be already on her way. When I wrote her that I arrived she didn’t react so I went back home after a while. She messaged me hours later that she fell asleep… I was like excuse me?’

–00Laser

3.

‘When I said I was going out with friends for dinner and he said ‘So you’re just going to leave me here to starve?!’ No man, the house is filled with food and you have a car if you hate all of it. We broke up soon after.’

–Future-Wafer5677

4.

‘When he’d rage at me for paying our (already overdue) bills and buying groceries because then he didn’t have enough money to buy a pack of smokes. This man was in his 40’s.’

–Deezus1229

5.

‘When the pile of dishes in his sink remained for over a month and the only reason the problem was solved was because I did them. Couldn’t handle the stench anymore. Felt like his fuckin’ mother and he was 31 years old.’

–fergalicious_timez

6.

‘When he wouldn’t let me in his bedroom because he had like 20+ water bottles filled with piss.’

–musicalattes

7.

‘He asked me to stop using big words.’

–Guerilla_Physicist

8.

‘I dated someone who tried to put me on a two syllable per word limit. He then got frustrated when I would take a long time to respond in conversation because I was trying to filter myself down to his understanding.’

–miked1912

9.

‘When I explained to her after I bought her a vehicle that she would have temporary tags and stand out on the road and would need to drive safe and obey the traffic rules. She was arrested for Reckless Driving two days later.’

–Ambitious-Leave-3572

10.

‘When I noticed their laundry pile was basically turning into a new species and when I asked why the laundry has piled up that much, he said he’ll just buy new ones.’

–TheLoky1

11.

‘She didn’t do laundry until she went home to visit her mother, who did it for her. Her in-building’s machine was not overpriced and when she went home, she took the train. So she hauled bags and bags of smelly laundry on public transit two states away for her mom to wash.’

–Wishilikedhugs