Tesco recalled Christmas stuffing because it may contain moths and it prompted a festive feast of puntastic gags – 23 favourites

Breaking news of the unexpected variety today after Tesco issued the unlikeliest of product recalls – Christmas stuffing that may contain moths.

That’s right.

It’s a batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix which may be ‘unfit for human consumption’. Apparently the months might have got in through one of the raw ingredients.

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing because it may contain moths Read more https://t.co/4zl7hCp9nJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 14, 2023

The good news – just not for Tesco – is that it prompted a whole feast of puntastic gags, a joyous festive pile-on that was just like funny Twitter in the old days, albeit only for a moment or two.

And these jokes shone brightest.

1.

Just keep them away from the lights then. No big deal. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 14, 2023

2.

Someone’s wardrobe at the Tesco offices has accidentally been filled with sausage meat https://t.co/O6RnztVRyb — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) December 14, 2023

3.

To stick ‘May Contain Moths’ labels on them? — Osita Mba (@DrOsitaMba) December 14, 2023

4.

can’t even have my christmoth dinner any more. because of woke. https://t.co/I95dsFfrkP — Dan Egg (@dan_egg) December 14, 2023

5.

Unexpected item in the stuffing area — Specsavers (@Specsavers) December 14, 2023

6.

Wondered why me Nan’s been head butting the lamp in the living room for 6 hours solid https://t.co/qlXgpxCFdp — Plink2 (@plinketyplink2) December 14, 2023

7.

Stuff that — Dub Pistols (@dubpistols) December 14, 2023

8.

ME: It’s impossible to sum up 2023 in a single tweet TESCO: Hold my stuffing… https://t.co/aSJNPnj5EL — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 14, 2023

9.

Maybe i wanna eat moths — justbleatit (@justbleatit) December 14, 2023

10.

[sprints through seven walls to yell directly down the camera of BBC News At Ten] HEY I ORDERED XMAS STUFFING NOT EX-MOTHS STUFFI- [a dozen security guards wrestle me to the floor and taze me repeatedly while Reeta Chakrabarti watches impassively] https://t.co/2T5tuFdlow — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) December 14, 2023

11.

Waitrose stuffing may contain butterflies https://t.co/qOkui3AaJA — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) December 14, 2023

12.