How to keep up with the neighbours’ extravagant Christmas lights on a very small budget

Christmas lights are expensive – and paying to switch them on requires a bank loan. So, what can you do when your obviously minted neighbour has gone over the top with the lights and you just can’t compete?

This!

Here are a few favourite comments left on u/dookscootinboogie‘s post.

Santa just out there peeing…

Ekaterina702

Look ma, Disneyland came to visit us.

frankie109

The elf needs to improve his aim.

janitorkarl

Gotta squander that youthful energy somewhere.

imaketrollfaces

Your neighbor must have been a part of many group projects in school.

bilbomotherfnbaggins

Ummmmm. Yikes.

NewAd3010

This is classic.

alarming_serve2303

CrumbledTheCookies was blinded by the lights.

I honestly was so focused on trying to figure out what that last blue malformed looking thing was supposed to be that I totally missed the joke.

The DITTO neighbour isn’t the only person out there putting serious thought into their decorations. This might take a moment …

