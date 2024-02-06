Social Media

21 things you can’t do anymore ‘because of woke’

Poke Staff. Updated February 6th, 2024

In certain right-leaning parts of society and the media, there’s something of an obsession with the idea of ‘wokeness’ – although many of those claiming it’s ruining everything couldn’t tell you what it means.

Here’s the brilliant Kathy Burke explaining what ‘woke’ is – in all her NSFW glory.

On what used to be Twitter before the anti-woke billionaire got his hands on it, people have been applying the right’s lack of logic to blame ‘woke’ for all sorts of things, to very funny effect.

Here are some favourite examples.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2