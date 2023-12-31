‘What’s a musical hill you’re willing to die on?’ – 19 proper argument starters

Social Media

We spotted this r/AskReddit question posted by u/Clear_Ad_6531 and thought it would bring up some interesting viewpoints.

“What’s a musical hill you’re willing to die on?”

A lot of people need to learn the meaning of “What’s a hill you’re willing to die on?”

– we’re looking at you, Mr ‘Michael Jackson was very influential’.

Anyway, we thought these might start a debate or two. See if you agree.

1.



MonkeyNeeews

Screengrab, Screengrab

2.

If a radio station has to censor a song so much that you can’t understand it, they should just not play it at all.

Javaman1960

3.

Karaoke is one of the most enjoyable forms of public humiliation and should be an icebreaker for more work functions in the western world.

chainchompchomper

4.

If Paul McCartney hadn’t been a Beatle, Wings would be considered one of the greatest bands of the 70s

Rain-Plastic

5.

Nerdy or not, that “Never gonna give you up” song is a banger… I said what I said.

Financial_Guess6458

6.

KISS doesn’t deserve to be taken seriously.

ReflectionBroad4099

7.



Fleastyler

Screengrab

8.

How difficult it is to play does not directly correlate with how good it is. I just want it to sound good, I don’t care that you’re playing in a time signature that’s all prime numbers.

00zau

9.

If you’re in the right place at the right time, Orinoco Flow is one of the greatest driving songs ever.

kiwi_manbearpig

10.