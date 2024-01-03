Tory MP Jake Berry is very concerned that Easter eggs are already on sale – 14 sweet takedowns

Politics

As the Tories enter election year trailing Labour by a considerable margin in the polls, you’d expect them to turn their attention to the important problems facing the country, so it came as no surprise when the MP for Rossendale and Darwen, Jake Berry, posted this.

Just been to Tesco in Haslingden with my kids and there’s already Easter eggs in stock!!! What is going on!! Let me know down below if you think Easter is coming too early? pic.twitter.com/GazWqKMszn — Jake Berry MP (@JakeBerry) January 2, 2024

“Now, I don’t want to be a complete and utter killjoy, but I’ve just run the gauntlet here at Tesco’s in Haslingden with my kids, past all the discounted toys – only to see that the Easter Bunny is already on the shelf. Easter – 31st of March this year. Let me know in the comments below whether you think Easter is coming to our supermarkets and shops too early.”

Brains trust Berry, who previously said that people who were worried about the cost of living should get a higher paid job, certainly made sure that Easter came to social media earlier than expected, as people reacted to his important point.

1.

What would we do without great thinkers in politics prepared to speak out on the big issues facing the country? Ps have you decided the market economy isn’t the thing after all? https://t.co/xHKukS4qbP — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 2, 2024

2.

I thought you supported free markets and free enterprise? Oh, and btw, Easter eggs etc were on sale Christmas Eve in Wirral — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) January 2, 2024

3.

Oh, thank God. You're just the champion I've been waiting for. Waitrose Online are selling Hannukah candles. Can you start a campaign? Thanks. https://t.co/yFTbRIhIEe — @[email protected] (@mrchrisaddison) January 2, 2024

4.

Tory MPs with overturnable majorities are pulling out the big guns for 2024!!!! Yes that's right, it's time to decide whether having Easter eggs in the supermarkets already is a big problem. Labour says no I guess? https://t.co/Nkn2yXeDmz — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 2, 2024

5.

Not that bothered about Easter Eggs being in Tesco now, tbh. Much sadder that now nearly 3m people use foodbanks as opposed to 60K in 2010. Have a think about those *numbers instead. *people https://t.co/V6NABlldyR — trouteyes (@trouteyes) January 2, 2024

6.

The standard of MPs is absolutely pitiful https://t.co/Jcx8OBDGgn — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) January 2, 2024

7.

Things Tories are livid about…. A firework display Easter Eggs being in shops Not being able to order a pint of wine Things I'm livid about…. Energy bills up again despite record profits for energy firms Junior docs not getting pay increase State of Britain — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) January 2, 2024

8.

Never mind Easter, Christmas is also coming early in 2024! pic.twitter.com/Qqx75OysCo — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) January 2, 2024

9.

My local shop is selling birthday cards, and it's not my birthday until August. It's woke gone mad. — Ian Burgess ⭐️⭐️ (@MrIanBurgess) January 2, 2024

10.

Didn’t bother you back in 2014. Stop with the performative dickheadery. pic.twitter.com/5gROFp4Af9 — Ina (@thatcymraes) January 2, 2024

11.

This the first time you've ever been in a supermarket after Christmas or something? — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) January 2, 2024

12.

Rossendale is the 91st (out of 317) most deprived areas in England and 15% of households live in fuel poverty (which is above the national average).

But sure, Easter eggs. Why not? https://t.co/NNQQIvgRGU — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) January 2, 2024

13.

Just been to Sainsbury’s in Manchester and there’s already frying pans in stock!!! What is going on!! Let me know down below if you think Pancake Day is coming too early? https://t.co/SX4HcZR2sm — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) January 2, 2024

14.

It’s outrageous that Easter eggs are in the shops already. It’s almost as if shops themselves are connected in some way with a system of commerce which depends on people selling stuff. What next? Capitalism? Disgraceful. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 2, 2024

We shouldn’t lose sight of the big picture.

Mini Eggs should be available all-year round, anyone who says otherwise hates their taste buds and hates Britain https://t.co/B4KmmeTNgG pic.twitter.com/263Cb2EhOi — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) January 2, 2024

